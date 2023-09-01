Toms Creek, family farm based in Hopkins, SC, opens market in Columbia's Vista

After months of anticipation, a South Carolina farm on the rural outskirts of Richland County in Hopkins has opened a downtown market in Columbia's Vista.

Farmers Market Xchange, from Toms Creek Family Farm, opened Sept. 1 at 912 Lady St. The space is filled with heaps of colorful produce and freezers of fresh cuts of meat from the family farm, sauces from Sumter's Duck's Pantry and loaves of baked bread from West Columbia's JJ's Place Bakery.

The idea for the artisan market came from a local farmer who's also a University of South Carolina engineering professor, and is multi-faceted. Farmers Market Xchange hopes to invite more South Carolina farmers and vendors into the space to help drive business and address the Vista's lack of grocery options.

“The Vista area is actually a food desert,” owner Neşet Hikmet said in a previous interview. “If you look in between (Publix and Food Lion), there’s nothing healthy, especially directly from farm to market.”

The market adds to the growing list of locally owned grocery stores — there's the longstanding Rosewood Market and in 2022, Uncle Willie’s, from Columbia resident Christa Williams, opened on North Main Street.

The places have opened partly in response to the number of grocery stores that closed in Richland County during the four year period between 2016 and 2020, when more than 20 percent of the area’s grocery stores closed, according to a study from the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina.

The farm, which Hikmet started in 2015, regularly sets up at Soda City Market and has partnered with the state's Department of Agriculture (SCDA) to connect with other farmers across the state.

"We are always happy to see new opportunities for people in South Carolina to buy local and for farmers to make a living," a statement from SCDA's spokesperson read. "Toms Creek Market is a welcome addition to the Columbia business community."

At Soda City, a weekly Saturday market that takes place in downtown Columbia, Hikmet met Janice Caldwell and Andrew Reininger, who operate JJ's Place Bakery. That partnership became an opportunity for the pair to set up in Hikmet's market, offering bread loaves like Sourdough and Ciabatta.

"With Soda City, we always collaborate," Hikmet said. "And that's the whole idea of the Farmers Market XChange ... the idea is that it's not just us, but the community benefitting from the resources."

The massive, lofty space holds a small cafe with room for around a dozen people to sit, work or drink coffee.

The market is in its soft-opening phase. Regular hours at the Vista location are still being determined. More information and updates about the market can be found by visiting facebook.com/farmersmarketxchange.