Family of deceased Publico co-owner sues remaining owner over financial dispute

COLUMBIA — The family of the deceased co-owner of several prominent restaurants is suing remaining owner Mike Duganier over a financial dispute, according to Richland County court filings.

The complaint alleges that Duganier, co-owner of two Columbia Publico locations and Boku in the Vista, closed Publico Atlanta in the early summer without notifying or compensating his former partner's estate for their share of a debt the Atlanta location owed to Publico Greene Street.

In addition to the dispute over that debt of more than $1.5 million, the complaint claims that Duganier has failed to provide financial information on the state of the businesses to the family of his former business partner, Robert “Bob” McCarthy or to purchase their portion of the businesses.

Duganier claimed, in a responding court filing, that McCarthy’s estate has refused to comply with the original operating agreement, which Duganier and McCarthy, along with another business partner who is no longer with the companies, signed in 2015. He told Free Times he’s provided all financial materials — including login information to his company’s accounting software, Quickbooks — to McCarthy’s family.

“(Bob) was the closest thing to me for 20 years and I was the closest person to him for 20 years," Duganier told Free Times. "Not only did I work for him for so long, but then we went on this journey together and created this company.”

Duganier and McCarthy were both equal owners of four restaurants — three in Columbia and the location of Publico in Atlanta, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit, filed in mid-July, comes a little less than a year after McCarthy died on Nov. 28 and just a few months after Duganier opened two new restaurants in Columbia, Boku in the Vista in February and Publico at BullStreet in May, which were both in the works at the time of McCarthy’s death.

The legal filing from McCarthy’s estate alleges that funding for Publico at BullStreet and Boku was provided by loans guaranteed to McCarthy.

However, according to Duganier and his court response, at the time of McCarthy’s death the pair had applied for a Small Business Administration loan to finish work on Boku and build Publico at BullStreet, but an error with an online form on the SBA’s side led to McCarthy’s signature on the paperwork not going through.

While the issue with the estate looms, Duganier said he's unable to receive the money from the SBA loan. Even so, he has opened the two restaurants without the SBA funding, he said.

In June, Publico Atlanta, which opened in 2018, shut down, citing “changes happening in Midtown (Atlanta) along with the growth of our company in SC,” on its social media. The Facebook post announcing the closure said that My Sister’s Room, a well-known lesbian bar in Atlanta, would take over the space.

According to the complaint from McCarthy’s estate, the Atlanta location borrowed around $1.5 million from the original Publico, located in Five Points, over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. McCarthy’s estate claims, in the lawsuit, that Duganier deemed that debt “worthless and uncollectible.”

In court documents, Duganier’s lawyer said the Publico Atlanta location never recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an independent appraiser found the debt to be worthless and uncollectible.

The process for deciding the worth of Duganier’s and McCarthy’s shared assets was laid out in an original operating agreement, which Duganier said McCarthy’s family has refused to follow.

An attorney for McCarthy’s family told Free Times that the family was not interested in commenting on the situation but denied Duganier’s claim that they hadn’t followed the operating agreement. The attorney said they had hired an independent appraiser, a requirement set by the operating agreement.

Duganier told Free Times in previous interviews that the pair were good friends and shared a love of Frank Sinatra. On Boku’s menu, Duganier named one of the entrees “General Bob’s Chicken” in honor of his friend and business partner.

“I want to make him proud," Duganier told Free Times in a previous interview. "He was so passionate about the business and he was truly happy doing it.”

Boku, the recently opened restaurant in the Vista, hosted a Cocktails for Cancer event earlier this month in an attempt to raise funds and awareness for cancer prevention. The Facebook post about the event said it will be hosted on McCarthy's birthday annually.

The lawsuit was sent to business court in Richland County at the end of August and is set to go to mediation on Nov. 15, both parties confirmed. Unless the parties settle before going to court, an attorney for McCarthy’s family said he expects the case to take nine months to a year to reach a judge.