Drake's Duck-in opens temporary spot as renovations ramp up at Main Street location

If you've gone too long without a chicken filet sandwich from the iconic Drake's Duck-in, fear not. The restaurant's temporary space at Hampton Street will open April 21.
The Columbia mainstay known for its chicken sandwiches temporarily closed its longtime Main Street location in March for extensive renovations. Drake's will operate out of a former restaurant space at 1840 Hampton St. until October of this year, owner Daniel Boan said. The Hampton street spot has been home to Nathan's and Hampton Street Diner in the past.
"Assuming everything goes to plan, that's when it will be," Boan said. "It's just a way to keep the business going while we make those wholesale changes over at Main Street."
Drake's Duck-in opened in Columbia in 1907 and has operated in various locations and under various owners over past century. In 2015, longtime owner Steve Rowland sold the building and business to Boan and and his cousin Matthew Bridges, who still own the restaurant. The restaurant opened its Main Street location at 1544 Main St. over two decades ago.
Boan said the Main Street location hasn't been updated since the early 1990s and renovations will give Drake's a more modern look while maintaining the mom-and-pop feel.
"The eating experience will be the same, but the atmosphere will be significantly updated and improved," Boan said.
The new location will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Breakfast will be served until 10:30 a.m. and Boan said at the temporary location that breakfast platters will be unavailable. Biscuits and grab-and-go options will be the temporary location's primary focus for breakfast.