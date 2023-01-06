Columbia's shared kitchens offer entry into food scene but not without risk

Inside of Philly Pretzel Factory on Rosewood Drive, the shared kitchen space known as Wellspring Kitchen once held over a dozen vendors.
Small caterers like Eleni Adkins prepared dough for fresh sourdough while Carena Jones, a local food truck owner, placed stuffed baked potatoes in the oven.
On any given day at DER Kitchen on North Main Street, food truck owners filtered in and out, using the large kitchen space to prepare for upcoming events.
And in the former Primal Gourmet space in West Columbia, Akera Sellers worked the counter of his coffee shop, Brickhouse Coffee and Tea, while Pierce Bowers, the pasta maker behind Dorsia Pasta Company, crafted pasta for an upcoming Wednesday night dinner.
These are the type of scenes that've popped up in shared commercial kitchen spaces around Columbia in recent years as a handful of food trucks, caterers and ghost kitchens have started depending on the shared spaces to jumpstart their businesses.
"It was a much less expensive learning curve because of the opportunity we had here because I didn't have to worry about all of the overhead immediately like when you open up your own shop," said Eleni Adkins, who owns Sour and Salt bakery, which operated out of Wellspring Kitchen.
The shared commercial kitchen spaces, like Wellspring, DER Kitchen and Primal Gourmet, all entice newer, small business owners with the appeal of lower total cost, less risk of investment and a fully operating DHEC-approved kitchen space at affordable prices.
But the perks of the shared space do come at a slight risk. Since the folks that rent the space are often doing so on a month-to-month basis and don't own the location they're working out of, they can be left in limbo if the space is sold or if owners decide to end their monthly contract.
That was the case for the three businesses that operate out of Primal Gourmet. When owner Greg Martin decided to close down Primal Gourmet in April, he put the continued existence of three other kitchens.
"It hurts right now because I just want to make pasta, but I'm having to worry about other things that aren't that, but that's part of the business," Bowers said.
And when John Bailey, who owns Wellspring Kitchen, found out that the building he rented out to over a dozen caterers and business owners had been bought and would no longer be allowed to be used as a shared kitchen, he was forced to close down the shared kitchen operation.
But those risks are often caused by the fact that those kitchen spaces are being shared by owners who also operate restaurants or catering businesses from their space, according to David Roberts of DER Kitchen.
"The difference between my shared kitchens and others is that a lot of others are caterers that have their own catering company and use their own kitchen for their own purposes," Roberts said. "With mine, I don't compete with anybody. I just run the kitchen."
Despite the risks for some, owners of shared kitchen spaces and small businesses who rent those spaces agreed that having places like Wellspring Kitchen and DER Kitchen are a necessity in Columbia, as more small caterers and food trucks made their way onto the scene over the last few years.
"I think food trucks are becoming a much bigger thing. I think COVID kind of pushed food trucks out a little bit more," said Carena Jones, who owns Just Jonesin' food truck. "I do think that we need more shared commissary kitchens... the amount of food trucks in Columbia, it would be beneficial to have more kitchens in the area."
Jones plans on opening her own shared kitchen on North Main Street in the coming months, adding to the small handful of already operating kitchens in the area. And in early 2023, Bailey of Philly Pretzel hopes to partner with Sour and Salt's Adkins to open a new shared kitchen space not far from the former location of Wellspring Kitchen, which could give the businesses that lost the Wellspring Kitchen space a new home.
And as the restaurateurs at Primal Gourmet prepare for new ownership to take over, they're left with making tentative plans to move if they have to leave the space.
"I'm always looking for another spot because I'm not tied down, so I have to be proactive and flexible enough to go 'Alright, I need to leave today,'" Bowers said.