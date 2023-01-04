Columbia's restaurant owners, chefs reflect on 2022 and prepare for 2023

Over the last year, Il Giorgione's Keven McDonald has seen the price of butter go up by over 100 percent and the price of eggs increase by over 80 percent.
And in the coming weeks, he'll interview dozens of potential employees, hopeful to fill enough job positions to begin brunch and lunch at the restaurant. But those interviews don't always hold promise.
"Keven would schedule 10 interviews. One of those interviews would show up and he'd hire them and then they wouldn't come in the first day," said Meagan McDonald, Keven's wife and business partner.
The McDonalds aren't the only one dealing with rising food costs and staffing shortages. Across the board, chefs and restaurateurs said this year has been dominated by a lack of people wanting to work in the industry and increasing costs of supplies and food.
As Columbia navigated its first somewhat-normal year following the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners and chefs learned what a post-pandemic world means for their industry.
The overwhelming consensus among restaurateurs is that hiring staff has been a major issue this year, but it's one that Keven McDonald hopes will be alleviated in the coming year.
"There are always going to be issues in the restaurant industry with staffing and inflation, but the trend for 2023 is looking extremely positive in my opinion," Keven said. "I feel that the market and the restaurants that did survive (the pandemic) are going to have a strong 2023."
The McDonalds, who have taken over Il Giorgione from original owners George and Monica Kessler, have experienced significant changes in their careers over the last year. Some industry stalwarts have announced upcoming restaurants, while others have branched out of kitchens to start their own food trucks.
Longtime Lexington chef Chris Williams made the move this year from Lexington to Irmo when he moved his gas station-based restaurant Roy's Grille to the former location of Fire and Spice.
"It's been amazing to see the growth, but I'm not gonna lie, it's been a lot to digest and a lot to keep up with," Williams said. "It's been a good year. I learned a lot, and I've met a lot of new people."
Williams began the year being honored as a 2022 South Carolina chef ambassador, a position that allowed him to travel around the state attending events and representing the state's culinary scene. In early December, Williams opened his new location of Roy's Grille.
He said, like others, he's faced issues retaining staff. It's forced him to cut back what he offers at the new restaurant, removing breakfast offerings and certain sandwiches from his menu at the new Irmo location.
"I've seen lots of people pivot to smaller situations, going from a larger restaurant to a smaller restaurant or even a food truck. Some (are) scaling down the menu," Williams said.
As a solution, Williams predicted that more people may begin turning to robots or automated systems to deal with the lack of help.
Some restaurants around town have already implemented technology like that. At the Peanut Man Gourmet Cafe, owners introduced a robotic server that delivers food to tables in the summer of 2022. Many restaurants, like The Grand on Main and Village Idiot Pizza, have begun using handheld payment devices as opposed to physical checks.
Though restaurants have struggled this year after surviving the last few years, owners said customers have been more understanding of their struggles than in years past.
"People began to genuinely understand finally, for the first maybe in history, that everything they were seeing on the news and everything they were hearing about at the water cooler was true and that it was also affecting restaurants, in particular small and independent restaurants," said Josh Rogerson.
Over the course of this year, Rogerson and his business partner, Alex Runyan, worked on opening their food truck, Parabellum Mobile Eats, after they both left fine-dining restaurant Saluda's. The pair initially aimed to open a restaurant but faced issues funding the venture and pivoted to a food truck.
As restaurateurs looked to 2023, most seemed cautiously optimistic that the new year will bring growth and stability for the restaurants that did survive the last three years and that new restaurants set for the area will contribute to the growing food scene.
"The food scene is growing... every time I go out, I see new restaurants," Williams said. "I think a lot of restaurants pop up in the first and second quarter anyway to prepare for the summertime, so I think there may be another influx really soon."