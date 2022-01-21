Columbia's Main Street continues to evolve, offer culinary variety

In the last three months, Columbia’s Main Street has seen further progress in its ongoing, decade-long dining and nightlife reinvention.
With burger and beer joints Main Street Public House and MOM’s on Main closed for business, a new wave of more upscale spots wait to take their place. In their place come the forthcoming Ambrosia Taverna and Prohibition cocktail bar — which join the recently opened, high-end restaurant Smoked and the upcoming MOA Korean BBQ.
Together, they join a handful of independent restaurants and bars that have found their home on Main Street in recent years and helped spur on a more enticing culinary scene.
“We've watched Main Street grow up alongside us so it's been great. And I'm of the opinion that the more restaurants that we get on Main Street, the better,” said Kristian Niemi, owner of Bourbon.
Bourbon, a whiskey bar that serves up popular Cajun-creole food, opened up on Main Street about eight years ago when Niemi was shown the Brennen building, where Bourbon now operates, and was inspired to open the restaurant.
At that time, it joined The Whig, a subterranean dive bar a few doors down, but spare other destination-worthy eateries.
In the years since, an outpost of Charleston’s high-end steakhouse Halls Chophouse opened across the street; healthcare business owner Scott Middleton and his family renovated much of the 1600 block of Main Street with multiple restaurants; and rooftop bar and farm to table restaurant Hendrix opened on that same block.
It has helped reinvent what was once considered an unexciting dining destination over a decade ago.
Now, the district’s walkability and growth has made it one of the more inviting dining districts in the city, said Chris Davis, who co-owns multiple bars and restaurants in Five Points and Hendrix on Main. Davis and his business partner, Jon Sears, chose the spot because of the growth they saw on Main Street and the history of their building.
“You can start seeing a little bit more development, a little bit more excitement,” Davis said.
Others have been in the area much longer than before this growth started a few years ago. And while much of the newer growth is focused on upscale restaurants with prices to match, stalwarts and a small outcrop of new spots help offer a wider price and food variety.
Near Main Street, the Sumter Street Garage retail spaces have been filled by reasonably priced lunch spots like Sound Bites Eatery open recently; Family Fresh Mex, near the Whig and Bourbon, opened; and The Strudel Shop, a Charlotte bakery, is opening later this month.
Drake’s Duck-in, a longtime favorite for locals, has operated in different locations along Main Street for over forty years, according to Daniel Boan, who co-owns the restaurant.
Now nestled in the 1500 block, Drake’s dishes out popular southern fare like fried chicken, cheeseburgers and hot dogs at a cheaper price — usually between $5 to $10 — than some of the newer spots popping up.
Boan said this variety is essential to the area.
“We're a vital piece of the Main Street restaurant scene. Every person can't go to Halls for every meal so we serve a part of Columbia that may be priced out of some restaurants,” Boan said, “I think we fit in as an affordable meal and our customers come from all walks of life.”
Niemi, of Bourbon, said although Main Street has a slew of new spots, he doesn’t worry the area will lose its character anytime soon.
“I think the variety that's there now is, I think, going to be the hallmark of Main Street. It’s going to be a place where you can stop in a lot of different types of places,” Niemi said.
And current restaurant owners, like Niemi, on Main Street aren’t the only folks to take note of all the changes. The changing scene has drawn restaurateurs from within the city and beyond.
Chelsea Carrier, who co-owns Hampton Street Vineyard, moved from New York in the middle of the pandemic to help operate the restaurant. She and her coworkers took ownership of the upscale restaurant in 2020, after visiting and falling in love with the restaurant and area.
”It's one part of the city where you can kind of have dinner here and jump over to get drinks there and go dance somewhere like The Woody,” Carrier said.
Hampton Street Vineyard is a Main Street staple and has been nestled on the corner of Hampton and Main since 1995, and under new ownership, is serving up French-style cuisine made with traditionally southern ingredients.
Another representation of international cuisine in the area, MOA Korean BBQ, is set to open up late this year in the 1300 block of Main Street and will have similar offerings as the MOA Charlotte location and the Vista’s 929 Kitchen and Bar.
“I think Main Street will eventually change to like Charlotte uptown or Greenville downtown,” 929 owner Sean Kim told the Free Times earlier this month, when he announced he’d be opening a MOA location on Main.