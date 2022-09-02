Columbia's Kao Thai joins growing list of restaurants set for Main Street

Sunshine Cobb, owner of Kao Thai Cuisine in the Vista, originally came to Columbia to escape the restaurant industry. That didn't quite go as planned.

The Greenville-native grew up working in her mom's restaurant and came to the University of South Carolina in the mid-2000s with the goal of becoming a physician's assistant.

But in 2018, as she noticed Columbia's growth, she leaned on her experience as a teenager in her mom's restaurant in Greenville and decided to open her own spot.

"Back in 2018, I think, Columbia was kind of growing, and at that time, I was like, 'Yeah sure, we can look at a space here,' " Cobb said.

Cobb's spot — Kao Thai Cuisine — opened in the Vista that same year and has since found success in Columbia, so much so that Cobb is preparing to move the location to Main Street next year.

"I just feel like it's time for us to move to a new location with more foot traffic," Cobb said. She said her Vista location is often hard for people to find and she hopes the visibility on Main Street will drive business.

The restaurant, which sits at 1001 Senate St in the Vista, will soon close and move to 1307 Main St. in the spring of next year, according to Cobb.

Cobb has found that the Thai street food she enjoyed from her mother's restaurant as a kid is popular in cities like Columbia and Greenville.

"There's so much variety in Thai street food and Thai food in general. Thai cuisine is all about the balance of flavors. So there are the five flavors of salty, sweet, spicy, sour, and creamy. And I think that appeals to a lot of people," Cobb said.

Her mother, Gai Wilson, moved to the United States from Bangkok as a young adult and started working in the restaurant industry when she arrived. Cobb followed in her footsteps, working at her mom's restaurant while in high school in Greenville. That restaurant has since been sold.

Her mother relocated her own restaurant to Asheville in 2021, and while Cobb was inspired by her mother's restaurants, there are clear differences. The food is similar but the concept is much different — with the Asheville location having a neighborhood feel and the Vista location having a downtown/city vibe.

Cobb will now take that downtown vibe of her Vista spot to Main Street.

She hopes to push the restaurant's craft cocktail offerings, led by head bartender Baleigh Landreneau, on a street that has grown in its cocktail offerings over the last decade. Spots like Bourbon, Hendrix and Lula Drake Wine Parlour, among others, have grown the district's drinking scene.

It also adds to the growing number of Asian restaurants opening in, or headed to, the district.

Just this year, TakoSushi opened in the Arcade building on Main Street. The Middletons, a prominent Columbia family responsible for multiple restaurants on the street, will soon open a hibachi spot in the Main Course building. And MOA Korean BBQ from the owner of 929 Kitchen and Bar is set to open in the near future.

"We're really excited about (Kao Thai) and it's funny how things come because we had just said recently, about a year ago, 'Well, what don't we have on Main Street?' We used to have M Cafe ... but after they left we didn't really have an Asian restaurant for some time and there were a lot of people, including me, that really missed that," said Matt Kennell, president City Center Partnership, which is responsible for economic development and advocacy of Main Street and the area surrounding it.

The spot will open in the first quarter of next year. Official hours have not yet been announced but Cobb said she hopes to eventually offer lunch, brunch and to be open later at night.