Columbia's Bourbon restaurant recognized by national food media outlet

Columbia is among the 12 best places in the country to grab a glass of whiskey, according to food media website Mashed.com, which included Main Street's Bourbon on its nationally-ranked list, which published June 17.

The Cajun-creole restaurant and whiskey bar, owned and operated by Kristian Niemi, the well-known restaurateur behind Columbia restaurants Black Rooster and The Dragon Room, stood alongside bars from cities like Chicago and New York.

But before the Main Street stay became the whiskey bar that makes national lists for its collection, it was just a cocktail bar and restaurant. The massive collection of roughly 500 whiskeys that the restaurant stows was somewhat of a happy accident, Bourbon's head bartender Kat Hunter said.

Through a hobby of collecting and trying whiskeys, the idea for what the bar could be became clearer.

"When we moved stuff around in the office, and (Kristian) started discovering some of the stuff I had hoarded, he was like 'Oh my god, I can't believe you have this,'" Hunter told Free Times.

Bourbon, at 1214 Main St., sits in the historic Brennen Building which was constructed in 1869 and has held everything from grocery stores to brothels over its lifetime. Much of the original building has been used in parts of the restaurant, according to Hunter.

"It's just such a unique space. It kind of has a New York shotgun style bar. Small while maximizing space. It's quaint, it's dark and it feels intimate," Hunter said.

The whiskey bar opened just steps from the South Carolina State House in 2014 and at the time, Hunter was among some of the initial bartenders, including Opie Patterson at Goat's (then known as Goatfeather's) and Josh Streetman at Motor Supply Company Bistro, to delve into craft cocktail offerings before the trend took hold in Columbia.

At the time, Bourbon had an eight drink cocktail menu with classics like a French 75 and an Old Fashioned.

"Columbia was not ready for the time it took to make those cocktails," Hunter said. "The first week that we were open I made more rum and cokes and whiskey gingers than I ever anticipated, but then finally I saw some people start to relax into these things."

The recognition of the whiskey bar alongside other major cities is a testament to the growth of Columbia's food and dining scene, which has grown immensely over the last decade and has had historic wins and nominations in the last five years — with Midlands distilleries being recognized for their liquor to three Columbia restaurant entities being named semi-finalists, with two moving on as finalists, in the 2023 James Beard Foundation awards.

"It's just wonderful to see these places (in Columbia) get recognition. We've had some really fine people working here and busting their butts to make beautiful, tasty things and for it finally to get recognized, I'm very proud of Columbia," Hunter said.

Columbia is the second smallest city, punching well-above its weight class, behind Pensacola, Fla., on the Mashed.com list. In 2021, Hunter was named Bartender of the Year by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.