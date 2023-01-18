Columbia's bartenders, chefs and restaurant staff showcase food-related tattoos

There are certain things you're guaranteed to find in just about any restaurant's kitchen: cooking utensils, sinks with hot water and plenty of tattoos.

Columbia's industry folks are no different, with their fair share of permanent ink.

We talked to four chefs and bartenders about their food and drink related tattoos. Here are their stories:

Alex Strickland, Black Rooster

What started as a frustration when refilling the plastic wrap dispenser in the kitchen quickly became an idea for a matching tattoo between chefs Alex Strickland and Robert Grohman at Black Rooster.

The plastic wrap dispenser, which kitchen staff at the restaurant fondly named "Darnel" after the plastic wrap brand's name for that particular product, had been broken.

"One day somebody dropped Darnel and it broke and fell apart into all these pieces so we were like 'F#!king idiot, put it back together.' And he was like 'Well I can't tell which part goes to this part,'" Strickland explained.

Eventually, they found a basic diagram outlining how to fix the dispenser on the back of the box.

"I've worked in restaurants my whole life and I've never known that was there," Strickland said. And that's when the idea hit him to get the diagram, along with "BR" for Black Rooster, as a tattoo.

Strickland said he liked the idea because it was niche and not cliché like some industry tattoos that rely on chef's knives or skull and crossbones.

Julie Ford, Blue Cactus Cafe

While her family's beloved Five Points Korean cafe, Blue Cactus Cafe, might be closed, Julie Ford still has the permanent body art to showcase her decades working in the industry.

The 57-year-old is now retired but proudly wears two food related tattoos, one on her upper arm and the other on her lower calf.

"I don't get tattoos unless they'll make me laugh down the road," Ford explained.

On her upper arm, she's got a skull tattoo sans crossbones with a wooden rolling pin inscribed with the word "beurre," which means butter in French.

She credits the idea for the tattoo to her love of baking and the inclusion of the skull to a logo featuring a skull and chef's knife that was often donned by well-known chef Anthony Bourdain.

But the tattoo on her leg, a kimchi bowl featuring garlic and red pepper, is her favorite. She said it was a way to combine both of her parents' cultures into one tattoo. Kimchi, a traditional fermented dish from Korea, represents her mother's culture, and the inscription at the bottom that reads "It's not just cabbage," in Welsh.

The irony, Ford explained, is that despite years of believing she was of Welsh descent, a recent DNA test revealed she actually isn't. Still, her love for food and ink remains.

"There's a passion for the food and the tattoo is almost like an expression of that passion," she said.

Josh Rogerson, Parabellum Mobile Eats

The first of Josh Rogerson's many food-related pieces of body art came in the form of olive oil.

The former fine dining chef who's recently branched out with his own food truck business, Parabellum Mobile Eats, has a tattoo of a jar of olive oil tucked underneath an olive tree branch. He said it has two meanings.

"That's one of my favorite products and things to cook with and use when I'm eating and also it's an homage to the first place we ever lived in Italy," Rogerson explained.

Rogerson spent much of his childhood living in Italy, where his parents worked as Christian missionaries. In his first home in Italy, Rogerson said his family's landlord owned an olive grove just outside of town.

The jar of olive oil, permanently inked inside his left bicep, was the first of many tattoos for Rogerson. Over the last decade, he's added a detailed drawing of a pig, with the cuts of meat outlined on the animal, and a portrait of St. Lawrence, the patron saint of cooks.

Josh Taylor, Hazelwood Brewing Company

Over a few beers at Art Bar one night, Josh Taylor discussed an idea he had for a tat with local tattoo artist Matthew "Toto" Davis, of the shop just above Art Bar, Animated Canvas.

"We're sitting around Art Bar one night talking about it and he quoted me a price that was ridiculously good," Taylor said. "The next day I messaged him and was like 'Hey man, I know we had a few beers, but I wanted to make sure you're still cool doing it."

The idea, which Taylor got inked into his skin permanently on Halloween of 2022, came from the Hazelwood Brewing Company logo, a small campfire between intersecting arrows. Taylor let Davis put a different spin on it, making the logo into a circle and cutting the brewery's name from the tattoo.

Taylor, who's worked at the small Lexington brewery since it opened in 2018, has spent decades in the beverage industry, working mostly as a distributor. He said he decided to get the tattoo because he likes and support local breweries like Hazelwood and enjoys craft beer.

"I just like it. Something about the logo itself really just spoke to me," Taylor said.