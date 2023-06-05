Columbia's 2 James Beard finalists fall short of national award

Both Columbia restaurant entities, City Grit Hospitality Group and Lula Drake Wine Parlour, nominated in this year’s prestigious James Beard Foundation awards, failed to move forward and win the national award in Chicago, the Foundation announced June 5.

The two restaurants became the first in the capital city to be named finalists in the “Oscars of the food world,” after being two of three to be named semifinalists. In the semifinalist round, chef-owner of Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering Jessica Shillato was nominated for Best Chef: Southeast.

Lula Drake was nominated in the outstanding hospitality category, alongside four restaurants from the likes of Chicago and Birmingham, Ala. The Quarry, a restaurant in Monson, Maine, took home the outstanding hospitality award.

“We are so excited just to be here amongst so many incredible people from our industry. The energy is palpable,” Lula Drake’s owner and head sommelier Tim Gardner said in a text message prior to the June 5 ceremony.

City Grit Hospitality, a restaurant group from Sarah Simmons, Aaron Hoskins and Elie Yigo that’s responsible for restaurants Il Focolare Pizzeria, smallSUGAR and City Grit, was nominated in the outstanding restaurateur category, alongside four restaurants from cities like Los Angeles and Seattle. Ellin Yin, of High Street Hospitality Group in Philadelphia, won in the category of outstanding restaurateur.

“No matter the outcome, we feel like we’ve already won because of the incredible support we’ve received from the community to make the trip. We’re thrilled we get to bring our leaders with us to celebrate because without them, we would not be where we are today,” owners posted on City Grit’s Instagram May 31.

Despite the loss for both restaurants, the historic first of being nominated, boosts the city’s dining scene. After being nominated, Lula Drake’s Tim Gardner said the wine bar had some of its busiest nights since opening over five years ago.

Owner of Cúrate in Asheville, Katie Button, whose restaurant won the award for outstanding hospitality last year, told the New York Times the awards have a significant impact on everything from reservations to social media followers.

But the Beard awards are not without controversy. In previous years, the Foundation has been accused of singling out restaurants run, predominantly, by white men serving European-derived cuisine, according to reporting from the New York Times.

At the height of the pandemic, the Foundation canceled the 2020 awards, which was later revealed to be, in part, because none of the winners were people of color, according to reporting from the New York Times. To combat this, the Foundation established an ethics committee prior to last year’s awards and overhauled its processes to make things more fair.