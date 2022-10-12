Columbia wine experts talk growth in wine interest: 'There's so much wine out there to be discovered'

As restaurants emerge from over two years of COVID-19 pandemic related shut downs and protocols, many are reintroducing a concept that was just starting to gain popularity before the pandemic began — ticketed wine dinners.

"I feel like I can't throw a rock without hearing about another wine dinner, but I think it's kind of interesting because I think everyone finds their base of people who are devoted to their specific topics and themes and wine dinners that they do," Jonathan Lopez said.

Lopez owns Hampton Street Vineyard, the longstanding French restaurant off of Main Street that's known for its wine offerings. He's the only advanced sommelier in the city.

While Columbia isn't considered a wine destination, it's increasingly becoming a spot that wine makers and winery owners have visited — mostly thanks to local sommeliers like Lopez and Tim Gardner, who owns Lula Drake Wine Parlour just a few blocks from Hampton Street Vineyard.

Since opening his wine bar, Gardner has hosted a series of wine makers from around the world — like Baptiste Cuvelier of Cuvelier Wines based in Argentina and Etienne Calsac of Champagne Etienne Calsac, an organic wine maker just outside of Paris — in a series he markets as a guest winemaker series. Occasionally, he also hosts guest bartenders.

"There's so much wine out there to be discovered," Gardner said. "The more we (try new wines), individually, and together, the more that Columbia is going to want to experience that. Word spreads pretty quickly when you're doing something that's interesting."

And Gardner, along with other wine leaders in the area, is doing something interesting. Organic wines from smaller, international winemakers are Gardner's bread and butter at Lula Drake.

Gardner and Lopez are a small part of a group of local restaurateurs that have turned to creating dining and drinking experiences that differ from their typical offerings — from ticketed dinners with drink pairings at Hampton Street to guest winemaker appearances at Lula Drake.

And while Gardner and Lopez — along with other leading chefs like Ratio's Javier Uriate, Hendrix's Frank Bradley and Bourbon/Black Rooster's Kristian Niemi — have led the movement to creating unique food and drink experiences, they're drawing inspiration from a trend that's long been budding in the city.

Wine dinners have been around the area since the late '90s at more upscale restaurants, according to Mr. Friendly's New Souther Cafe owner Ricky Mollohan. Mollohan used to host events at his spot, Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar, which is now closed.

"Mr. Friendly's brought wine dinners to Columbia. Back in the day, we were the ones doing them and when we opened Solstice, we did it there too. It used to be a thing that you could do on a slower night and I certainly hope to get back to doing those," Mollohan said.

The trend has taken off over the last year or two as a slew of restaurants that opened right before or during the pandemic have started participating.

Across the Columbia area, there's been a handful of speciality ticketed dinners with drink pairings at spots like The War Mouth, Ratio, Hampton Street Vineyard and Hendrix. The dinners often feature guest chefs or bartenders from other restaurants around the city and they are often unique to the restaurants that host them.

"A lot of the dinners follow our passion or (what's seasonal), just trying to keep it new and interesting and seeing what other people are doing in town and making sure we're not repeating different things," Lopez said.

Behind the chefs and restaurateurs that host the wine dinners, are the wine distributors who provide and often facilitate wine pairings to go with the set menu. Most of the upscale spots in Columbia have a handful of wine distributors that they work with to figure out which wines are available and in what quantities.

They also help bring big names in the wine industry to Columbia if the opportunity arises, according to Mike Wreyford, also known as "Mike the Wine Guy" on social media and around town.

"I do a pretty good job of putting together good events. Within my company whenever I get word like 'Okay, in March so-and-so is going to be close to town,' I say 'Hey, can we get over here?'" Wreyford said of trying to bring in wine makers visiting bigger cities like Charleston.