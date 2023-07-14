Columbia Waffle House workers say they've faced retaliation but 'aren't backing down'

COLUMBIA — Employees at a Waffle House on Garners Ferry Road who went on strike over what they said are unsafe working conditions and low pay have told The Post and Courier they have faced retaliation from management.

The Union of Southern Service Workers (USSW), which is representing the employees, has filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, organizers and the NLRB website confirmed.

Following the filing, workers were sent a letter from Waffle House acknowledging the complaint.

The complaint, filed July 7, according to NLRB's database, alleges that Waffle House managers took part in retaliatory practices against employees who helped serve a letter of demands on July 1.

On July 8, workers began a three-day strike at the 7428 Garners Ferry Road restaurant.

"I've been cut down to (working) three days a week now," said Shae Parker, an employee who spoke out at the strike demonstration on July 8. "I went from a 45-to-51 (hours per week) schedule now to a 21-hour schedule."

The group's letter of demands delivered to management at the beginning of July included fair and consistent scheduling, sufficient security for each shift, higher pay and repairing to equipment.

The company communicated with workers via a letter dated July 11, provided to The Post and Courier by an organizer with the USSW. In the letter, Waffle House denied that its managers "have attempted to or are engaged in ongoing actions to intimidate (workers) or have committed unfair labor practices," but said it takes the allegations seriously.

"It was a small victory," Parker said. "They know that we're strong. I don't think (Waffle House) felt like we were going to be this strong and (that) it was going to go this far, but we're not backing down."

Workers say they were retaliated against

Waitress Summer Schoolmeester-Cochran, who served the letter of demands to managers, said she and another employee were pulled to the back of the restaurant and spoken to by the district and store manager on July 1, the day they served initial letter to the company.

"It wasn't very nice," she told The Post and Courier reporter on July 6. "We were basically told that we couldn't do that and if we were to do it again, we should understand and know what the consequences are."

She said the managers did not elaborate on the consequences they discussed.

When asked about the complaint and allegations of retaliation, Waffle House told The Post and Courier in a July 14 email statement, "We have received the complaint and will follow the process. As for addressing specifics, Waffle House generally does not comment on pending proceedings."

The complaint alleges that Waffle House has violated sections of the National Labor Relations Act, which prohibits employers from "interfering with, restraining or coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed" by the law, which include the right to organize.

The NLRB is investigating the employees' complaint, which it does for every charge it receives. Typically, the labor board comes to a decision within seven to 14 weeks, according to its website, but some cases can take longer.

The South Carolina workers have joined other service workers who have organized in the last few years — in June of last year, baristas at Columbia's Millwood Avenue Starbucks became the third in the state to unionize their coffee chain store and, in January, Dollar General employees went on strike in Irmo.

Each year the NLRB receives anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 complaints, which are referred to as charges, from employees and unions regarding unfair labor practices. Cases in the Midlands make up roughly 20 percent of the 108 open NLRB cases from South Carolina from the last two years.