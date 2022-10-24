Columbia vegetarian diners find growing options at area's casual restaurants

Kelly Sharpe first decided to go vegetarian around six years ago as a freshman in college. At that time, her options for plant-based eats at local restaurants were limited to side items like macaroni and cheese and fries.

“It's gotten so much better. In the six years that I've been vegetarian, like in the beginning, all of my food at restaurants was just like side items... and that's still the case in a lot of restaurants, but there are a lot of new places that have come up with actually, good vegetarian food,” Sharpe said.

Now, Sharpe, 25, said she feels like she has more options in Columbia for vegetarian cuisine — from long-standing spots like A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen on North Main to newer restaurants like 929 Kitchen & Bar and Flying Biscuit Cafe in Five Points.

Spots like these — more hip spots focused on typically more casual dining, unique atmospheres and out-of-the-box menu items — have outpaced more traditional, fine dining restaurants in Columbia when it comes to offering plant-based menu items.

For the majority of the time that Greg Slattery has run Curiosity Coffee Shop, he's had to drive across town to Trader Joe's, a grocery store known for usually having more plant-based options, to purchase vegan chocolate chips.

In the last three months, he's seen the availability go up as more grocery stores, like Publix, add plant-based alternatives to staple products — an indicator that could reflect the increasing desire for plant-based alternatives among young people.

"I think that we are getting closer to it being more universal. It's become easier and easier for us to get (vegan ingredients)," Slattery said. His coffee shop, which has been open a little over five years, has sold mostly vegan cuisine since it opened.

At both Publico locations, one in the Five Points neighborhood and one that recently opened in the BullStreet District, there are around 20 vegan options, including things like a tofu poke bowl and cauliflower bites.

“Obviously the trends are showing that people are much more interested and they're more educated and they want to go toward this type of diet,” said owner Mike Duganier. “We recognize that and want to make sure we have options for people.”

Publico in Five Points opened in 2015 and has built a name for itself as a reasonably affordable, casual spot for mostly college students. Its impressive vegan menu has garnered the attention of local vegans and vegetarians.

But before spots like Curiosity and Publico jumped on the plant-based craze, people like Folami Geter and her family paved the way as the first fully vegan restaurant in the city — Geter’s father opened Lamb’s Bread in 2005. In 2020, months before the COVID-19 pandemic began, she rebranded the restaurant and opened A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen on North Main Street.

“Columbia has a larger access to vegan restaurants than some other cities that are around the same size. Charleston doesn't have as many as we do...Greenville has a handful, but I definitely think Columbia is kind of at the forefront of that,” Geter said.

While vegans and vegetarians are still in the minority in more conservative states like South Carolina, there is a growing trend of consuming less meat, especially among young people. A 2016 Pew Research survey found that 12% of 18-29 year olds ate a primarily plant-based diet, compared to 9% of all adults in America.

Despite the increasingly popular plant-based diet making its way into Columbia culture, there are a handful of more upscale restaurants that haven’t yet jumped on the trend in the same way that newer, fast casual spots have. Most of the fine-dining restaurants in the city have very few, if any, options for plant-based eaters outside of a salad or side items.

At Motor Supply Bistro Company, one item on the current entree menu, which is updated regularly, is vegetarian and can be modified to be made vegan. The restaurant has a handful of salads and roasted vegetables as side items, but lacks a hearty amount of plant-based options.

“I can appreciate (the vegan lifestyle). I'm not necessarily going to have tofu or seitan in the restaurant, but I can see where it's going. I'm not ready to totally get rid of the ribeye for an 'impossible' sirloin just yet,” said Wes Fulmer, the executive chef at Motor Supply.

He said most plant-based meat substitutes are more difficult to get good flavor out of and commended restaurant owners like Geter who have been able to make delicious food from those ingredients. Fulmer has used vegetables to make unique dishes like the Roasted Purple Sweet Potato “Steak,” which is meatless.

Other more upscale spots — like Saluda's in Five Points or the recently opened Smoked, an oyster bar and smoked meats focused restaurant on Main Street — have one or two vegetarian options.

“I think that a lot of chefs rely on the meat. It's just slapping something on the grill and pouring a fatty sauce over it is a little bit quicker and easier, but to actually pay attention to vegetables and highlight their natural beauty and flavors takes skill, and it's more difficult,” said Amanda Bremseth, who’s been a vegan since the mid ‘90s. “I think that those high-end restaurants honestly need to evolve and get with the program.”

And while most vegans and vegetarians might struggle to find hearty options on the menus of fine-dining spots, Geter said she doesn’t blame upscale restaurants run by more classically trained chefs for not having those options on their menu.

“There are several restaurants in Columbia that are completely plant-based. Let's support those if you're plant-based because they have gone out of their way to make the distinction,” Geter said. “Perhaps that's a better way to go about it as opposed to demanding that someone who, this isn't their wheelhouse, this isn't what they do, this isn't their customer base — asking them to have something.”

At Hendrix, a more upscale restaurant and rooftop bar on Main Street, the growing plant-based trend inspired a vegetarian-friendly ticketed wine dinner in June. The idea stemmed from the desire to do something more creative with seasonal vegetables, the restaurant’s executive chef Frank Bradley said.

The dinner was a success for the restaurant, selling out with close to 40 tickets on a Monday evening. Bradley said the restaurant hopes to host another at some point next year, again utilizing seasonal vegetables.

A big part of what makes plant-based restaurants a success is word-of-mouth marketing and reviews from other vegans and vegetarians. Sue Doran, who founded Let’s Meat Less two years ago, started using social media to educate people about plant-based diets and encourage local restaurants to offer meatless selections on Mondays.

Her social media brand played a part in promoting the ticketed dinner at Hendrix, which she said benefits both local restaurants and local plant-based eaters.

“It’s a way to feature the creative cooking styles and recipes of their chefs,” Doran said. “It's really creative and lovely and more complex than just throwing a slab of flesh on the grill and adding some salt and pepper. It really allows for a lot of creativity.”