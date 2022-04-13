Columbia restaurants battle inflation as COVID-19 pandemic's effects linger on

If you go into Steve's Deli in West Columbia, you'll notice one thing is missing: prices.

"I can't print the menus quick enough to keep up with the change of food costs. It's kind of leveled out now, but it's still super inflated," said the deli's owner Josh Salonich.

After months of dealing with rising food costs, Salonich decided to completely wipe his menu of prices and instead adjust prices every week depending on how much supplies cost. Salonich has worked in the restaurant industry for over 20 years and hasn't seen anything this drastic, he said.

Salonich isn't the only restaurant owner facing rising food costs as a result of supply chain shortages and pandemic-caused inflation. At Piecewise Coffee, the cafe's owners had no choice but to pass some of the costs onto customers.

"We kind of had to make the hard decision of how much of this do we absorb and how much do we pass on to the customer?" said Piecewise co-owner Lindsey Scoma. "That's a really difficult choice to make because you don't want to impact the quality of care that you give to your customer, the quality of services. And so we kind of came to a place where we landed and just said, we've got to do something."

Scoma made an Instagram post in March announcing that the coffee shop would be adjusting prices to deal with inflation. In the coffee shop some prices have jumped from a quarter to 75 cents, after Scoma said the store saw food and supply prices jump anywhere from 20% to 100% depending on the month and item.

Outside of local coffee shops and delis, some of Columbia's fine dining spots have also felt the impacts of rising costs. Right off of Columbia's Main Street, Hampton Street Vineyard's co-owners and Chef Cody Ross have had to stay creative.

"No matter what, restaurants are not nickel-and-dime businesses. We're penny businesses so being thrifty is something you have to do in our industry," co-owner of the restaurant, Chelsea Carrier said.

Ross, who took over the kitchen towards the beginning of the year after Chef Christopher Holme left the American brasserie, is creative out of necessity.

He can't afford to waste product or not make use of some of the more expensive supplies that the restaurant stocks, so the restaurant took filet mignon off of the menu after beef skyrocketed to over $20 per pound during the pandemic. The price has since fallen, but the restaurant has not yet added filet back to the menu.

"What we've done is we've switched to more of a seasonal restaurants so every season we're like 'Okay what is the number one seller?'" Ross said. The restaurant, which came under new ownership at the beginning of the pandemic, serves traditionally French food with ingredients from local farmers.

The issue of inflation and rising food costs is multi-faceted, according to University of South Carolina Professor Giuliano Marodin — with increased cost of labor, supply chain backlogs and issues with customer demand contributing to the issue. According to Marodin, the cost of food supplies has increased by 7-8% in the last year or so.

"When COVID hit, you still have a lot of inventory, you still have a lot of things going on and then after six months with the consumption still high, right? And then you started to have supply issues, it takes some time until you know, you consume all your inventory, and then your problems kind of start to actually appear," Marodin said.

Some restaurants have been able to avoid some of the most intense ramifications of inflation and supply chain shortages — by sourcing through local farmers and vendors as opposed to bigger distributors.

"Getting things locally is always going to be easier, right now, literally, because we have the people who are producing those things, delivering them directly to our door," said Wade Penland, general manager of Hendrix on Main Street, "A lot of the issues where you're having these big companies that can't find drivers, they can't find warehouse workers, they can't get trucks out... we don't have that issue."