Columbia restaurant gets SC Chef of Year honor

The chef of Market on Main, whose sense of taste was altered during a bout of cancer in 2022, has been named the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's Chef of the Year.
"This time last year, I was doing chemotherapy and radiation so (winning this) was a good (surprise)," said Howard Stephens, the longtime chef of the upscale restaurant in downtown Columbia.
Stephens was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer in the mouth, in December 2021. He battled the disease for months before returning to work in the kitchen in May 2022. When he returned, he said his taste — specifically his ability to decipher seasoning and handle certain spices — had changed.
The chef, who has spent more than three decades in the restaurant industry, has worked at Market on Main since its inception in 2019, owner Josh Willoughby told Free Times.
"(At the restaurant) we all know Howard's great," Willoughby said. "We've already known that, but it's nice to have it recognized."
In the 30-plus years that Stephens has worked as a chef, he's been in restaurants' like fine-dining Five Points establishment Saluda's and the now-closed Tony's Pizza. Stephens started his restaurant career in college, as a bartender and line cook at Tony's.
The Chef of the Year Award is given by the state's Restaurant and Lodging Association and is among more than a dozen other awards that include Restaurant Bartender of the Year and Restaurateur of the Year.
The awards, dubbed Stars of the Industry awards, "celebrate the exceptional professionalism and outstanding service of top individuals in the hospitality industry," according to the association.
Bourbon and Black Rooster chef-owner Kristian Niemi, a longstanding restaurant owner in Columbia, was selected as the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's Restaurateur of the Year.
Outside of Niemi's well-known restaurants in West Columbia and downtown Columbia, the restaurateur will soon open another spot in the Vista — an Asian small plates restaurant and bar — called The Dragon Room.
Niemi was inducted into the Restaurant and Lodging Association's Hall of Fame late last year, along with other Columbia restaurateurs Ricky Mollohan of Mr. Friendly's New Southern Café and Brian and Kelly Glynn of Village Idiot Pizza.
Manager of Halls Chophouse Columbia, Ryan Jones, was awarded Restaurant Manager of the Year. Jones has been with the upscale Charleston-based steakhouse for five of the 20-plus years he's been in the restaurant industry. The Maryland-native started out in the restaurant industry in high school, washing dishes and prepping salads.
"It’s a huge accomplishment, but I couldn’t do it without the support of Halls Management Group. Our staff in Columbia are amazing," Jones said. "I’m proud of the impact we’ve made on the city, providing a great place to work and curate a wonderful dining experience for our guests."
In past years, recognition for Columbia restaurant and hospitality folks has included former Hampton Street Vineyard owner Hernan Martinez, who won the Outstanding Sommelier Award in 2022 and Bourbon's Kat Hunter, who won Restaurant Bartender of the Year in 2021.
This year's winners, from Columbia and across the state, will be honored at an evening gala in Charleston on Feb. 20.