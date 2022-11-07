Columbia chef Cody Ross leaves Hampton Street Vineyard for Main Street's Smoked

Less than a year after Cody Ross, head chef of Hampton Street Vineyard, took over the kitchen at the upscale French restaurant off of Main Street, he's moved up the street to Smoked, one of the latest upscale eateries in downtown Columbia.

Ross started as the executive sous chef, leading a team of four other sous chefs, at Smoked, on Oct. 18 under the direction of executive chef Daniel Lee, who has led the restaurant since it opened last November.

The restaurant is an upscale oyster bar with a changing menu and an in-house microbrewery that produces Peak Drift beers, from the Middletons, a prominent Columbia family responsible for reshaping much of Main Street's restaurant scene. It's the first restaurant project for Greg and Sara, the children of Scott Middleton. Scott owns a handful of restaurants around town including the nearby Good Life Cafe and The Grand on Main.

Neither Sara nor Greg were available for comment on Ross's recent hiring.

Ross brings culinary expertise from a handful of restaurants both around town and out of state — he spent three years, on and off, at Terra, a respected West Columbia restaurant, owned by prominent restaurateur and Chef Mike Davis, and helped get the West Columbia location of Primal Gourmet + Kitchen started. He also worked as a line cook in New Orleans at centuries-old restaurant Commander's Palace.

"The whole team at Smoked is excited with (Cody's) experience and being able to add that (experience) as another asset to the dining experience at Smoked," said Mary Cate Spires, a spokesperson for the restaurant.

Ross started with Hampton Street in February of this year after Chef Christopher Holme left for Chophouse of Chapin in November of 2021. The decades-old brasserie was purchased by new owners — Jonathan Lopez, Chelsea Carrier and Hernan Martinez — during the summer of 2020. The three brought wine expertise and restaurant experience from cities like New York.

Lopez remains the only active partner, as Carrier and Martinez have taken a step back in their roles and moved away from Columbia, Carrier and Martinez confirmed.

"We're really happy with the culinary team that we've got right now and we're excited for what the future holds," Lopez said. An interim chef de cuisine has taken over the kitchen, Lopez confirmed.

Ross said the creative limitations of working in a solely French-focused restaurant, paired with the draw of a bigger restaurant with more resources drew him from Hampton Street Vineyard to Smoked.

"I knew there was a hard work ethic and there was experience here, too. That was something I didn't feel like I had so much to bounce off of over at Hampton Street was experience," Ross said.

There's a difference in scale too, as Hampton Street seats around 64 people, while Smoked has four large dining rooms and an outdoor patio bar.

The restaurant, which has been open for just under a year, has drawn prominent names from the city's food scene — when they first opened, Black Rooster's Greg Williamson moved from the West Columbia rooftop bar and restaurant to Smoked. And in the last month, both Ross and The War Mouth's head bar manager, David Adedokun, have joined the staff at the new restaurant.

Ross also said that the amount of resources the large restaurant commanded helped convince him to make the move as well.

"At previous restaurants, it's kind of been like 'Oh, I don't know if we want to do that. That might be a little too risky.' I think just being a bigger restaurant, the level of 'Okay this might cost a little bit more, but the payout might be a lot better,' we have the ability to balance that a little better," Ross said. "I think the biggest thing is just exploring new things, new menus. I have never gotten to work with really high quality meats and stuff like that so learning that has been fun."

Carrier, who now lives in New York and originally hired Ross, spoke highly of his experience and time at the French restaurant.

"Cody is super talented," Carrier said. "He's super respectful and really hardworking and just an all around good dude."