Here's a list of Columbia restaurants closed during Hurricane Idalia

As Columbia braces for Hurricane Idalia, which hit Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds of 125 miles per hour, schools have postponed or canceled classes and businesses have shuttered for the evening of Aug. 30. Here's a list of restaurants that have announced closures.
- Bierkeller: The German-style brewery that just opened a permanent location under the Canalside Lofts is closed August 30. "We've battened down the hatches and moved the planters inside. We will see you when we resume regular hours tomorrow," the brewery and taproom announced on social media.
- Breakfast at Ruiz: The West Columbia brunch spot closed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
- The Donut Guy: The food-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar in the Vista closed early on Aug. 30, but plans to be open on Thursday, Aug. 31, social media posts said.
- The Dragon Room: The newly opened Asian small plates and cocktail restaurant will close early Aug. 30. The restaurant will be open until 9 p.m., according to their social media.
- Goat's: The cocktail bar in Five Points is closed Aug. 30, according to the Five Points Instagram.
- Hazelwood Brewing Company: The Lexington-based brewery and taproom is closed August 30, they announced on Instagram around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Their usual trivia is set for next Wednesday and they plan to reopen tomorrow, August 31.
- Home Team BBQ: The Charleston-based restaurant has closed all Charleston locations for Aug. 30. The Columbia location, in Five Points, will close at 4 p.m. according to the restaurant's website.
- Hunter Gatherer Brewery: Both locations of Hunter Gatherer, the Main Street location and at The Hangar, will be closed, the restaurant announced August 30.
Il Giorgione: The neighborhood Italian restaurant and bar on Devine Street had no plans to close August 30, co-owner Meagan McDonald confirmed, but the power at the restaurant was knocked out later in the evening. For updates on August 31 hours, keep up to date through their Instagram (@ilgiorgionesc).
- Just Jonesin': The baked-potato food truck, which recently opened a permanent location and commercial kitchen on North Main Street, posted on Facebook that it will not be open Aug. 30. "Stay tuned for tomorrow," the restaurant's post said.
- Lula Drake Wine Parlour: The Main Street wine bar announced around 3 p.m. August 30 that the bar and restaurant would be closed Wednesday. But, fear not. The weekly Dorsia Pasta Company collaboration that takes place on Wednesdays will be moved to Thursday night.
- No Name Deli: The bustling lunch spot off of Elmwood Avenue closed at 2 p.m. Aug. 30, owner Jon Sears confirmed.
- A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: The North Main vegan restaurant closes at 4 p.m. on August 30, according to Peace of Soul's Instagram. Keep up with their social media (@peaceofsoulsc) for updates regarding hours on August 31.
- Pitas: The Mediterranean restaurant is closed August 30, they announced on Instagram. Normal business hours will resume August 31.
- Ratio: The Elgin Peruvian restaurant is closed August 30, the restaurant announced around 3 p.m. on Instagram. Their planned empanada day has been pushed until Thursday.
- Sky Bistro Lounge: The downtown bar and restaurant is closed August 30, according to the restaurant's Instagram. Normal hours will resume Thursday.
Some restaurants have posted on social media pages that they intend to remain open and might even be offering specials. Here are a few:
- Bang Back Pinball Lounge: The late-night pinball arcade and bar in Five Points will stay open August 30. It's White Claw Wednesday, meaning $4 White Claws starting at 7 p.m. The barcade is open until 1 a.m., kitchen closes at midnight.
- Boku Kitchen & Saloon: The pan-Asian restaurant in the Vista plans to stay open during regular hours, according to social media. They also offer delivery through Uber Eats and Chow Now.
- Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse: The smashburger restaurant in Blythewood plans to stay open, owner Chris Sarant confirmed. In the past, the restaurant has hosted hurricane parties. Chubby's is open Aug. 30 until 9 p.m.
- Craft and Draft Irmo: The taproom plans to stay open, according to their Instagram story. The planned River Keeper Fundraiser and Sweetwater tap feature will be postponed until Thursday, Aug. 31.
- Drip: The cozy coffee shop in the heart of Five Points plans to stay open, owner Sean McCrossin confirmed. McCrossin said they tend to stay open, while giving employees the option to stay home if they don't feel safe or can't travel in the weather. As of 1 p.m. Aug. 30, the coffee shop was operating as usual.
- Enzo's Delicatessen: The Five Points sandwich shop will stay open, the restaurant announced on social media. Enzo's is open until 5 p.m. Aug. 30.
- Hampton Street Vineyard: The French-style restaurant just off of Main Street is staying open August 30. Dinner lasts until 9:30 p.m.
- Hendrix: "The night's looking dreary, but we're geared to go," the restaurant announced on an Instagram story August 30. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m. most days.
- Mr. Friendly's Cafe: Some restaurants have decided to take advantage of the weather. Mr. Friendly's, in Five Points, is open and hosting a "hurricane party," according to their Instagram. Wear your rainboots for 20% off your food.
- Publico BullStreet: The relatively new second location of Publico, right next to Segra Park, will stay open on Aug. 30. The restaurant and bar announced $5 margaritas all day on their Instagram. More information can be found at @publico_at_bullstreet.
This is a developing story and will be updated as restaurants announce closures. This list was last updated at 10 p.m. on August 30.