City Limits BBQ opening brick and mortar in West Columbia

City Limits Barbecue food truck will open a brick-and-mortar location, owner Robbie Robinson announced over social media April 25.
"I don't know when we're going to have our next normal service.... I got myself into a little thing down the road," Robinson said, as he unveiled a sign for his new brick and mortar location.
The seven-year-old nomadic operation will move into the former space of Lil Duck's Treehouse at 1119 Methodist Park Rd. The kombucha business and restaurant with an eccentrically decorated outdoor patio closed earlier this year.
Robinson's barbecue spot, which serves up both Texas and Carolina styles of barbecue, has operated in and around Columbia for over seven years. The new location will offer the food truck's most popular items, along with grab-and-go options like chilled smoked meats and sausages, pickles and pimento cheese. Robinson also plans to offer wine and beer.
"It has been one heck of a journey from the food truck to this new restaurant, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our loyal customers," Robbie said. "We’re excited to continue doing what we love and sharing our passion for great BBQ with everyone at our new home."
The restaurant doesn't yet have an opening date, but Robinson plans to host pop-ups events in the space before officially opening. Updates about the food truck will be available on its social media and website.