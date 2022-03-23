City Grit in the Vista brings wine bar with unique offerings to Columbia

There's a new wine bar in the Vista.
City Grit, a retail and grab-and-go spot next to smallSUGAR that opened up in the fall of last year, recently added a wine and small dinner menu to its repertoire.
High-quality food and wine, a casual atmosphere and an approachable staff are a few of the goals for City Grit co-owners Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins. The pair, who own a number of spots around town including Cottontown's Il Focolare Pizzeria and the Vista's smallSUGAR, want to make their newest project an accessible place for people who love good food and wine.
"I really wanted a space that was part retail, part artisan market, part incubator that allowed people to have a place where they can come get really healthy grab and go food, that they can discover new chefs or artists or writers, or food makers, and then also have a glass of wine or a beer that you wouldn't necessarily find in every wine store or supermarket," Simmons said.
City Grit's offerings are an intriguing bunch.
It sells wine by the bottle along with other retail items like cookbooks and offers grab-and-go food options, recently began offering wine by the glass as well as a small dinner menu — featuring small plates like meats and cheese, as well as Gambas al Ajillo, a flavorful Spanish shrimp dish sauteed in garlic and a variety of spices and served with warmed, brown bread.
The wine selection is curated by Simmons, featuring wines from European countries like Italy and Spain. Both owners say they've trained their staff to be able to talk about wine in an approachable way, by avoiding describing wines by their grape variations and instead using language that's easy to understand.
"If we can sell wine by directing people with how things taste, which I think at the end of the day is what people really want to know, I think that helps with accessibility too," Hoskins said. "I think that's a really good way to intro ... different flavors and different pairings."
Waitstaff like Rodney Green work to explain each menu item thoroughly and in a way that's easy to understand, inviting questions and offering pairing suggestions. When asked to describe the Grüner Veltliner, an Austrian orange wine, Green told the Free Times it was like "a summer in Ibiza."
That idea extends to its food menu as well, with the bread served with the Gambas al Ajillo described as being used "for soaking up that saaaauce"
Owners also hope to make the wine bar accessible by avoiding charging a corkage fee for bottles purchased in store to sample wines from the bottle selection at City Grit.
The space is unique. Sitting in one of Columbia's more walkable districts, Hoskins and Simmons are able to offer a little bit of everything in their space by situating an upscale food and wine bar in a space that also offers grab and go food options and retail items like cook books and wine bottles.
The project is 10 years in the making for Simmons.
She started City Grit, a private-dinner club turned reservation-only restaurant, in New York in late 2011. When the restaurant's building was sold, Simmons turned her focus on making it more of a lifestyle brand, including a product line with Williams-Sonoma, a kitchen and homeware brand.
Now, Simmons hopes to bring City Grit back to its original purpose — providing a space for people to try good food and wine from creators who often get left behind in the industry.
Products in the store — from the wine and beer to the books to the cooking ingredients available for purchase — are purchased with intent.
Cookbooks written by people of color line the shelves and spice mixes from artisans from around the world sit ready to buy. Simmons said this is all a part of the mission of the company — to create a space for "highlighting the good works and products of women and minority producers."
"The wine and beer selection in the store itself is really focused on small producers, boutique wines and beers," Simmons said, "We always say that City Grit is a storyteller. It exists to tell other people's stories. And we're really hoping that through the wine bar, we can tell the stories of some of our favorite wine makers."