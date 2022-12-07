Charleston-based bakery Cupcake DownSouth closes location in downtown Columbia

Cupcake DownSouth, the Charleston-based cupcake shop that has a location in the Vista, closed its doors Dec. 7, owners announced on social media.

The bakery and cupcake shop, which got its start in 2006 on King Street in downtown Charleston, operated a location in both the Vista and in Mount Pleasant, SC.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the rumors that we are closing our doors. As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," owners said in a Facebook post Monday.

The closure follows a handful of other businesses that have closed in the Vista neighborhood since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 – World of Beer, Starbucks and Carolina Ale House are just a few of the restaurants that shuttered doors over the course of the pandemic.

It also joins both other Cupcake DownSouth locations. The Mount Pleasant location, which was an expansion from the original King Street bakery, will close a week after Columbia's location. The original location on King Street closed in the fall of 2020.

Owners of the bakery did not respond to requests for comment on the closure.