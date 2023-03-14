Camden's Masa Mexican Street Food to open new Columbia location

COLUMBIA — Masa Mexican Street Food, a Camden restaurant, will expand this summer and open a second location in Columbia's Rosewood area.
The Mexican food spot is a sister restaurant of both the Vista's upscale Coa Agaveria y Cocina and Camden's Salud Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Lounge.
The new spot will join Rosewood's Starbucks in the newly erected retail and restaurant space at 2811 Rosewood Dr. next to the former Rosewood Baptist Church, which are now apartments.
Masa in Camden opened in late 2020 and serves Mexican food offerings including tacos, quesadillas and burritos. Food items average around $7, with more expensive offerings sitting at $10. The restaurant offers a variety of cocktails and specializes in tiki drinks, according to its Facebook page.
No official opening date has been announced for the new restaurant.