Bubba's Biscuits in Lexington expands services through new food truck

The night before the first food truck event for Lexington's Bubba's Biscuit, co-owner Arif Rivzi was up all night prepping grits and gravy. Something that he would've never guessed he'd be doing almost a decade ago.

The New Jersey-transplant and his daughter Zoya, who goes by Z, started the restaurant almost 12 years after moving down to South Carolina.

"We didn't have grits til we moved down here a couple years ago. And now I consider myself one of the best grit makers in Columbia," Z Rivzi, co-owner of the biscuit restaurant said.

In the last few months, Bubba's has become a cult favorite for biscuit-lovers in the Columbia area. Now, the Rivzis hope to expand their services outside of Lexington — through their new food truck.

The father-daughter duo purchased the food trailer on a whim about six months ago and decided recently it was time to make use of it.

"The demand for a food truck for Bubba's biscuit is so huge in Irmo and the Northeast, and the whole Forest Acres area," Arif said. The pair hope to bring the food truck to pop up events in different parts of Columbia and also offer catering services.

The restaurant opened at its Lexington location just before the pandemic began, after an unsuccessful start in Columbia's Olympia Mills neighborhood. It has gotten most of its business through word of mouth and social media groups like the popular local Facebook page, Columbia Eats, which has a history of increasing business at other restaurants in the area.

Now, it's frequently busy with crowds being a somewhat regular sight at the small, 40-seat breakfast restaurant.

Finding out about the restaurant through word of mouth is exactly what Arif had in mind when he opened the restaurant — wanting to make his restaurant a place for community.

For Christmas last year, he decided to keep the restaurant open to allow regulars of the restaurant come hang out. Some brought him gifts and others just stopped by for a biscuit, but it's a tradition he said he'll continue.

"I just want to make it a place where people can come and hang out," Arif said.

When Arif opened in February 2020, he told the Free Times he wanted to use the backyard area of Bubba's. While the pandemic put a bit of a halt on those plans, he still wants to use that space in the near future.

He also wants to expand hours. When he first opened the restaurant, he was open during the week. When COVID-19 hit and restaurants closed their doors, Arif and Z were also forced to halt operations. When they reopened, hours were limited to weekends and have stayed that way since.

Arif wants to add more to the small breakfast joint — not only opening up the backyard area for seating, but opening for three or four nights during the week.

When Bubba's joined the downtown Lexington scene in February 2020, it joined a host of other businesses in the area that have contributed to the city's growth, like upscale Bodhi Thai and Hazelwood Brewing Company.

"Lexington is growing at a rapid pace, one of the fastest growing counties in South Carolina and we’re always looking… for new small businesses like Bubba's," said County Councilman Darrell Hudson, who represents the district that Bubba's sits in.

And Bubba's isn't the only spot that Arif has seen success with. Just up the road from Bubba's, sits his restaurant RF's Grill, another spot that often gets mentioned on food Facebook pages. He's hopeful that the addition of the food truck will allow him to expand the restaurant's reach to the northeast.