Bringing friends to town? Looking for a refresher to Columbia? Here's a weekend itinerary

If you've got friends in town for a weekend or maybe you just need a refresher on all that Columbia has to offer, this weekend itinerary was made for you.
With a growing brewery scene with staples like River Rat and Columbia Craft or newcomers like WECO Bottle and Biergarten and Savage Craft Ale Works there's a beer for everyone.
And with everything from fine dining options on Main Street to casual eateries in the city's college nightlife neighborhood, you definitely won't go hungry.
Add to that attractions like Congaree National Park, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, and the popular Soda City Market on Saturdays, and you're bound to find something that suits your fancy here.
In this itinerary, we weren't able to include everyone (and trust me, choosing what to include was the toughest part). If you're looking for a comprehensive list of Columbia's food and drink offerings, be sure to check out free-times.com/bites_and_sights.
From some of the area's most well-known chefs and restaurant owners, here's an itinerary for your weekend in Columbia:
Day One, Friday
Morning: Grab a bagel at Carolina Café
Carolina Café & Catering, just off of the Horseshoe, the heart of the University of South Carolina's campus, serves up "the absolute best bagels in town," according to Motor Supply Company Bistro Owner Eddie Wales.
The café sells breakfast and lunch, including sandwiches and bagels that are named after towns in South Carolina. Wales prefers The Lake Murray which features smoked salmon with cream cheese, while I'm a sucker for the Hilton Head — what can I say? A good chicken salad sandwich is the way to my heart.
Midmorning: Take a walk on USC's campus
The university's historic campus has beautiful spots for walking and is full of unique history. Bring a frisbee and spend some time on the Horseshoe — the U-shaped green space with historical monuments and some of the university's first buildings. Then, pop over to Cool Beans Coffee to get your caffeine fix for the morning.
Lunch: Head over to the Vista for Korean fare
You can't miss the Pork Japchae at 929 Kitchen and Bar in Columbia's Vista (an art and restaurant district), said Hampton Street Vineyard Chef Cody Ross. It's one of his go-to spots for lunch in Columbia.
The Korean restaurant has a modern feel and features a variety of great dishes — the spot's udon is popular and is available at different spice ranges. For an appetizer, try the Mandoo — a deep-fried vegetable dumpling that's a pleasing amount of crispy.
Midday: Pop over to West Cola for drinks and a walk
The ever-growing West Columbia is increasingly becoming a popular spot for new breweries and restaurants. In the last few years, Savage Craft and WECO have opened up on Meeting Street and longtime wings spot D's Wings moved to Meeting Street last year.
For your midday activity, spend some time at the West Columbia Riverwalk — a walking trail that slinks alongside the Congaree River for miles and is a wonderful spot for a shaded afternoon walk.
After your walk, head up the road to WECO Bottle and Biergarten. With plenty of outdoor picnic tables and an impressive draft list (as well as a rotating schedule of local food trucks), you can't go wrong with an afternoon at WECO.
Dinner: Fine-dining made simple
From WECO, head to another popular West Columbia spot recommended by Motor Supply's Wales and by Saluda's owner Steve Cook in last year's edition of this itinerary.
Terra, under the culinary direction of Alabama-native Mike Davis, is one of Columbia's premiere destination for impressive spins on classic southern dishes. Hampton Street Vineyard Chef Cody Ross, who worked under Davis at Terra, said that Davis cooks some of the best fish in Columbia.
Even if fish isn't your thing, Terra has a variety of menu items sure to satisfy, like their wood oven pizza or steak frites, as well as an impressive wine and cocktail list.
Another fine-dining spot that you'll have to go a bit out of your way to try (however, it's worth it) is Ratio Restaurant in Elgin. It's about a 20 minute drive from downtown, but the Peruvian tapas restaurant is popular with the likes of chefs and restaurant owners in Columbia — Chelsea Carrier, co-owner of Hampton Street Vineyard and Sarah Simmons of City Grit both recommended it.
You can try small plates like the roasted vegetable salad or the Chorizo empanadas. And the cocktail listed is crafted by restaurant bar manager, Grant McCloskey, one of the bartenders set to participate in this year's Columbia Food and Wine Festival.
Drinks: Lula Drake Wine Parlour
When owner Tim Gardner was first exploring the spot he had just purchased for a wine bar, he found an old trunk in the basement with a calling card — for a Ms. Lula Drake. Hence, the name for one of the city's first wine bars was decided.
Now, Gardner serves wine by the glass out of the snug and narrow wine bar on the city's Main Street. Lula Drake has a unique wine list and focuses on creating an atmosphere that isn't stuffy or serious. The food offerings are a relatively spare part of the menu when compared to the wide range of wines and other pours, but do their part as well with charcuterie, pasta and entrée dishes with global influences dotting the menu.
Day Two, Saturday
Morning: Head to the market
It's not a weekend in Columbia without stopping by Soda City Market. The weekly market is held, rain or shine, on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. has become synonymous with Columbia and was mentioned by most everyone I spoke to.
Food trucks set up and vendors and artisans sell everything from candles to produce to dog collars. For breakfast, Rambo's Fat Cat Biscuits is popular and there are also popular coffee shops like Indah that set up shop as well. If you're in the mood for lunch, my go-to is the Los Chicanos food truck.
Lunch: Stop by Duke's Pad Thai
Another recommendation from Motor Supply's Wales — Duke's Pad Thai. Duke's is a casual spot that serves up Thai street food and also has a noodle bar. If you're still full from Soda City, try the chicken egg roll as a snack. If you could use some more fuel for the rest of your day, the Pad Thai noodles are popular or create your own noodle dish at the bar.
Midday: Challenge your friends to pinball
Transmission Arcade on Main Street is the perfect spot for lots of things — date night, challenging your friends to pinball or just grabbing drinks and food.
While the arcade bar is only 21 and up after 7 p.m., the vibes during the day are still great. Carrier said you have to try their chicken wings. I'm personally a fan of their quesadilla. And with a nice draft list, checking this spot out is a must.
Dinner: Upscale Mexican spot hidden in the Vista
If you consider yourself a margarita connoisseur, COA Agaveria y Cocina is a must.
The upscale Mexican restaurant is known for its cocktails and ambiance and was mentioned by Carrier as "one of the icons of a Columbia Saturday night." The Pollo Tampiqueño dish, a personal favorite of mine, is grilled chicken served with warm corn tortillas on top of a cheese enchilada and topped with peppers and onions.
Late night: Save room for dessert
Another recommendation from Carrier — Sweet Cream Company on Main Street is where you'll find the best dessert if you're fond of ice cream.
"It's one of the best ice creams of all time. If it doesn't break your spoon, it's not right," Carrier said.
Even if ice cream isn't your thing, they've got an impressive selection of specialty drinks from chai lattes to hot chocolate. Or choose from their over a dozen rotating ice cream flavors like raspberry cheesecake or butter pecan cookie. They've also got cookie sandwiches if that suits your fancy.
They close at 10 p.m. on Saturdays and rotate ice cream flavors regularly.
Day Three, Sunday
Sunday Brunch: The French do it best
If you're doing Sunday brunch in Columbia, City Grit's Simmons says you have to stop by Hampton Street Vineyard.
The French restaurant near Main Street has an extensive wine list (one of the largest in the city) and serves popular dishes like French toast as well as the appetizing Bonjour Burger, a fried egg and brie croissant topped with Dijon mustard and brazed onions. A tiny French flag is speared through for, you know, obvious reasons.
Lunch: Publico in Five Points
Although Publico in Five Points (Columbia's nightlife and entertainment district that's popular with college students) is a popular spot for Sunday brunch, they also serve lunch.
You can get your brunch fix until 3 p.m. on Sundays with items that have a Tex-Mex spin as well as a variety of cocktails to choose from. Or you can choose from their lunch menu with items like unique tacos or my personal favorite Cuban nachos. Plus, they have a menu for your dog as well.
Midday: Grab a beer at Steel Hands
Mike Duganier, who owns Publico and Boku Kitchen and Saloon, didn't describe himself as a beer guy, but he said the atmospheres of some of the area's local breweries are unbeatable.
Steel Hands — a Columbia staple with an impressive distribution rate across the state — is a great place to grab a beer and enjoy the weather, with plenty of outdoor seating and enough beers on tap that you're guaranteed to find one you like. Folks rave about the brewery's Coffee Lager. If you're fond of IPAs, be sure to check out their Tropical IPA.
Dinner: Finish your weekend over a glass of sparkling wine
Sparkling wine and champagne are two of the things City Grit's Simmons, knows best. She just opened up her new spot in the Vista as a wine bar and small plates restaurant.
Chef Aaron Hoskins has the menu curated with small, Spanish-inspired plates. You can keep it light with some evening charcuterie or order multiple small plates and some glasses of wine. It's a perfect place to end your weekend.