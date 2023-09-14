Where to eat, watch football in Columbia this fall

Whether your team is playing an away game or you cheer for a team that's too far to attend games regularly, there's plenty of need for a solid sports bar for watching the game.
Maybe chicken wings, cheap beer and loads of TVs are your scene. Or, maybe you prefer truffle fries, sandwiches and a massive patio for catching the big game. There are plenty of places around Columbia to catch a game and enjoy food and drinks while doing it. Here are some of the best in town.
Price key:
$ - Average entrée = less than $15
$$ - Average entrée = between $15 and $20
$$$ - Average entrée = more than $20
D's Wings
415 Meeting St. 803-791-4486 dswings.com $
The iconic, long-running wings restaurant in West Columbia is the perfect place to set up for a long day of watching football. The bar and restaurant, which serves gameday starters like buffalo chicken dip and chicken wings with nearly two dozen sauce or dry rub options, opens at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, meaning you can start drinking early and catch all the college football games your heart desires. Unfortunately, the restaurant is closed on Sundays, so this isn't the place to catch NFL Sunday games.
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine St. 803-252-8646 villageidiotpizza.com $$
It's impossible to mention Gamecock football and Columbia without recognizing this pizza restaurant and bar in the heart of Five Points. Gamecock standout wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells has even partnered with the eatery for his own special pizza in October. With three locations — Five Points, Olympia and Forest Acres — you're sure to find that one works for your football needs. The Forest Acres location might work better for to-go pizza options if you're hosting a party, as it doesn't offer alcohol and has limited TVs. Five Points and Olympia occupy the niche for drinking and watching sports.
Market on Main
1320 Main St. 803-722-422 marketonmain.com Brunch - $$$ Lunch - $$ Dinner - $$$
If you find yourself straining to see the TV at other sports bars, it's unlikely you'll have that issue at Market on Main. The modern restaurant with traditional American food like burgers and (highly recommended) truffle fries has an impressive outdoor space with massive jumbo-tron-type screens, perfect for watching multiple games at once. It opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and closes late both days. Mondays are out for enjoying Monday night football, if that's your thing, as the restaurant is closed.
Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse
420 McNulty St., Blythewood 803-445-1409 chubbysburgerssc.com $
If you're in the Blythewood area, Chubby's is a great option for gameday. While the restaurant isn't saturated with TVs, there's a large bar where every seat is within view of a TV. The restaurant focuses on smash burgers and has drink options like on-tap beer and cocktails. It opens at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Closing time on Sunday is at 8 p.m., so take that into consideration before trying to catch a late-night NFL game. Chubby's is closed on Mondays.
Carolina Wings & Rib House
Multiple locations. carolinawings.com $
With locations around the Midlands, if getting into Columbia's downtown is inconvenient for you, Carolina Wings has enough options on the outskirts to help you get by. The no-nonsense sports pub has all the fixins' — chicken wings, cheap beer and plenty of TVs. The locations are open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week, so if you're a Monday night football fan, check them out.
Twin Peaks
600 Gervais St. 803-602-3667 twinpeaksrestaurant.com $$
If you can't see a TV here, then that might be on you. With an almost overwhelming amount of screens to look at, Twin Peaks offers as many games as you can handle. To make things better, the bar opens at 11 a.m. every day and closes at either midnight or 1 a.m. If you think the game might go into overtime, this could be the place to go.
Rockaway Athletic Club
2719 Rosewood Dr. 803-256-1075 rockawayathleticclub.com
Nestled in a discrete corner of the Rosewood neighborhood, Rockaway has TVs, cheap food (including a killer Pimento cheeseburger), plenty of beer and arcade games. And if you're bored with the Clemson Tigers losing to an unranked team, you can play a game of pool. The dive bar stays open until the morning hours every night and opens at 11 a.m. every day.
editor's note: This list is not extensive, but will be updated regularly. Think we missed one? Let us know by emailing hannahw@free-times.com