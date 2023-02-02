Beloved Thai restaurant Baan Sawan reopens after almost 3 years

Baan Sawan Thai Bistro, a longtime well-received Thai restaurant in Columbia, has reopened after being closed for nearly three years following the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Alex Suaudom du Monde confirmed to Free Times.
The restaurant, located at 2135 Devine St., is now open 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The mom-and-pop joint has been in the Five Points neighborhood since 1999, but closed its doors in early 2020 when the pandemic began. In June 2021, Suaudom told Free Times he hoped to reopen his restaurant in September that same year. While that timeline didn't work out, he's pleased to be reopening at last.
"It's a relief (to be back), it's exciting," Suaudom said on Feb. 2, adding that it's also "exhausting." "There's definitely muscles that need to get back into the swing of things, you know."
Suaudom and his family, who run the restaurant together, own the building that the restaurant sits in, which has allowed them to remain closed while they've sorted out their reopening plan.
Part of that plan, which includes just Suaudom, his brother and his parents, has meant offering a smaller menu that changes each weekend.
"We've been so incredibly lucky at how much support we've had from our customers. They have been really understanding about how it is that we're coming back and doing things," Suaudom said.
The restaurant has long been admired by locals and restaurant owners.
"It's just one of the top tier places that does from scratch cooking in the city," said Alex Strickland, executive chef of West Columbia's Black Rooster. "It's just phenomenal. Everything about it is simple, yet really well-executed so I'm glad there's a contemporary that we all look up to coming back into the fold."
Suaudom told Free Times in November 2022 that he hoped to update the restaurant's concept to include pop-up events and teased adding brunch.
Stephen Pastis contributed.