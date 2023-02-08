Be mine … and my business partner? Stories from 4 couples who co-own Columbia eateries.

Two decades ago, Tom and Jen Sedio sold their New England diner and vowed to never work together again.

But "God had other plans," Jen said.

All these years later, the couple is celebrating Valentine's Day with heart-shaped pizzas — like the one Tom made to impress Jen soon after their first date — at the Irmo pizzeria and food truck they own together.

Like many couples who own and operate restaurants together, the Sedios, co-owners of Lil' House of Pizza and Small Catering, know the trials and triumphs of owning a restaurant with a significant other.

For the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, Free Times sat down with four couples who run Columbia-area eateries together. While the details vary, the thread tying each story together is this: The highs are exceptionally high, the lows can be brutally low, but there's no one they'd rather work with than their sweetie.

Sparks fly in the kitchen

The Sedios met 25 years ago working in a pizza restaurant in Massachusetts. A few years and a wedding later, the pair bought into a diner in their area and were met with piles of bills and a strained relationship.

"We were just at a point where we had to call it quits and regroup," Jen said.

The pair moved their family down to the Columbia area and took a long hiatus from restaurant ownership.

But a few years ago, Tom dreamed up a pizza shop on wheels, and when COVID-19 turned that plan sideways, Jen pitched in. Now, despite their pledge 20 years earlier, Tom and Jen are in business together again, working full-time at their brick-and-mortar pizza shop and adjacent catering company.

Meagan and Keven McDonald, owners of Il Giorgione on Devine Street, also found love in the restaurant business, at a whiskey distillery in Utah.

"I had (already) met Meagan and I had a little crush on her," Keven said. "And then I found out she was applying at (the distillery I worked at), so I got really excited."

The McDonalds bounced back and forth between South Carolina and Utah, but the couple landed in Columbia to raise their family. When the pair decided to move back, Keven called up his old boss at Il Giorgione and took a job as the sous chef.

In December of last year, the McDonalds took over ownership of the restaurant when previous owners retired.

Hell's (and Heaven's) kitchen

Although they've worked together before, owning a restaurant is a whole new adventure, the McDonalds said.

"(The difference is) now she can tell me what to do," Keven teased.

Danny and Tracey Katsikis, owners of Our Daily Bread SC, said working together can be a challenge because there's a fear that they'll let each other down.

"But that ends up happening," Tracey said. "Nobody's perfect. Right? Like you leave the salt out of a recipe or … I rolled something out improperly and the brioche didn't come out."

When they are disappointed in each other, though, they've learned how to walk away and cool off before losing their tempers, Danny said.

The McDonalds echoed this sentiment, adding that they try not to read too much into each others' tones, especially over text.

"I'm a chef, and sometimes we lose our tempers," Keven said. "And I really wanted to change that dynamic."

On the flip side, in a marriage each partner knows how the other will react to stress, which can help tense situations in the food business.

"We know how to talk each other down," Meagan said.

Knowing your business partner like you know your spouse also makes dividing up labor easy, Tracey said.

"We've been together for so long," she said. "So we already know where a good portion of like our strengths are."

And working with one's spouse provides a level of trust that is hard to find in any other business partner, Lil' House of Pizza's Tom said.

"I know between her and me, nothing's gonna happen," Tom said. "And that's what gives us, I think, a lot of security."

Trade secrets

Each couple agreed that keeping up with romance while working together full-time can be a challenge, but all had their secrets to keeping their marriage fun and upbeat.

Cynthia and Dennis Harris, owners of Sky Bistro Lounge near Main Street, have found their marriage has been stronger since jumping into the restaurant business.

The pair met in the Army and decided nearly 40 years into their marriage to experiment in the restaurant business. Dennis purchased the Washington Street property and renovated it through the pandemic.

Cynthia works closely with her husband to keep the restaurant running smoothly and said the challenge of running Sky Bistro has brought the two closer together.

'We're down here all the time," Cynthia said. "And we're around each other all the time."

The Sedios carve out time in their busy life for each other and plan getaways every few months.

"It's finding a place that it's just us," Jen said. "We went to Asheville the first week of January and we wined and dined the days that we were there. We didn't have to make beds there … it was just him and I exploring and enjoying each other's company."

At the end of the day, sharing moments with each other is worth the challenges that come with co-ownership of a restaurant, the McDonalds said.

"On our soft opening when everything was finally coming together, I remember looking across the room and seeing Meagan talking to everyone," Keven said. "It was just this high of like, OK, this is amazing."