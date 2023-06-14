BBQ cook-off coming to Segra Park, first of its kind in sports venue

You'll be able to get more than just hot dogs at Columbia's Segra Park next June, when some of the nation's top barbecue pitmasters compete in the inaugural Southeastern BBQ Showdown.
The event will be the first of its kind, a food sport competition event in a sporting venue, according to Miriam Atria, president and CEO of Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board. Atria called the competition a "mega-tourism event for the region."
"Food and sport, it's about competitive cooking. And never before have the two intermingled as they're going with the Southeastern BBQ Showdown here at Segra Park," Mark Conway, who emcees national food competition the World Food Championship's Final Table, said.
Over two days, Segra Park, home of the Columbia's minor league baseball team the Fireflies, will play host to a barbecue cook-off from some of the nation's "best of the best" barbecue masters. The ticketed event will include a country music concert and a fireworks finale.
The inaugural Southeastern BBQ Showdown will be June 2024, with support from local officials like Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and Columbia Councilman Howard Duvall, the tourism group said during a press conference June 14.
"Who doesn't like competition? Who doesn't like food and drink? Then you throw music in and to me, that's a home run," Rickenmann said, at the press conference full of numerous baseball puns.
It's the first of its kind to take place at Segra Park. The baseball stadium, which opened in the BullStreet District in April 2016, has hosted holiday lights in previous years and various concerts, but never an event of this size, according to Brad Shank, team president of the Columbia Fireflies.
"This (event) is definitely a major step out of the box," Shank said.
Organizers teased a "major country music concert" at the June 14 press conference, with the artist being announced at a later date. Despite most of the barbecue competitors coming from across the country, Conway said the hope is to include local chefs and restaurants, even teasing the possibility of encouraging a restaurant week or collaboration dinners around Columbia leading up to the event itself.
"We're going to stand out because we're not just going to do the traditional styrofoam box. We're going to look to really present their full range of abilities," Conway said.
Organizers, like Conway and the board of Lake Murray's tourism group, said the hope is to capitalize on the popularity and desire for food sport events — citing events like the Memphis in May barbecue competition and TV channels like Food Network.
"The eyes of the food sport world will be on Columbia, South Carolina and this stadium... Memphis in May and other (food sport events) are massive. They bring people from everywhere," Conway said.
The competition is put on by Lake Murray's tourism group, which has previously hosted successful events like the annual Taste of Lake Murray, which features dozens of local restaurants. The group played a major role in bringing the Final Table event from the World Food Championship, a nationally televised event, to Columbia in April 2022.
At the 2023 Taste of Lake Murray, three Columbia-area chefs — Cody Ross, who's worked in kitchens like Hampton Street Vineyard and Smoked; Chris Williams, owner of Roy's Grille in Irmo; and Maegan Horton, executive chef of Blue Marlin — were chosen to compete in this November's Ultimate Food Fight in Dallas.
“It’s a great honor at it’s going to be fun to represent Columbia,” Ross previously told Free Times.
The exact date for the upcoming competition will be officially announced at a later date. Ticket pricing and a concert lineup have not yet been announced.