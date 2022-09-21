At Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious, owners emulate New Orleans through cuisine and ambiance

After spending decades in kitchens that weren't his own and eventually moving up to operate his own food truck, Fleur de Licious' Gregg Barthé has settled into a cozy New Orleans-inspired restaurant on Broad River Road.

The 52-year-old and his wife, LaToya, co-own and lead the kitchen of The Bistreaux by Fleur de Licious, which opened in early August. The pair moved to Columbia five years ago after living in places like Baton Rouge and Las Vegas, where Gregg worked in various kitchens.

They opened Fleur de Licious food truck in Columbia three years ago, after operating a similar food truck in the years prior to moving to Columbia. They say their restaurant is a culmination of the food truck’s success.

Everything about the restaurant, from the wall fountain that emulates the feel of gardens found in the heart of New Orleans to the jazz music playing throughout the dining room, is intended to make diners feel like they've taken a trip to the city.

“It's a different culture,” LaToya said. “When people come in, it's an experience. I want them to experience the culture of New Orleans when they come into our restaurant. Get great food, listen to some wonderful music and just have a nice dining experience ... you're experiencing different flavors of food.”

Gregg grew up in the Seventh Ward of New Orleans, fueled by Louisiana food staples like red beans and rice and gumbo. He has centered his new restaurant around the culture and menu offerings found in the city.

"We had one aunt that made the gumbo, one aunt that made the potato salad, one made the crawfish bisque,” Gregg said. “My grandmother would cook for the neighborhood, anybody was welcome to come.”

The menu at The Bistreaux features a hearty selection of these Cajun Creole classics — like the New Orleans Po' Boy, a sandwich that originated in Louisiana and consists of a meat (the restaurant offers shrimp, chicken, catfish or oyster) on top of a loaf of French bread, and red beans and rice, a slow-simmered dish that features andouille sausage served with rice.

Outside of the classics, Gregg crafts unique, New Orleans-inspired dishes like the Cajun salmon bites appetizer and the Mardi Gras Pasta, the last of which I tried in my visit to the spot on the recommendation of the waiter, Tracy.

The cavatappi pasta is immersed in creamy, Cajun-seasoned sauce and includes all the good things from any good Louisiana kitchen — andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, crawfish and a handful of colorful peppers and onions.

“The way that I've structured the menu is so that we can cross-utilize all the different things that go into (New Orleans cuisine),” Gregg said. “Like you can get a po' boy sandwich with any of the proteins that we have, if you want chicken in your étouffée, even though it's not on the menu ... we have a way that we can do that.”

There's a copious amount of main plates that line the menu and run diners an average of around $19.50. On Gregg's menu are also favorites from his well-known Cajun-creole food truck, Fleur de Licious, like po’ boy sandwiches and boudin balls.

The boudin balls as an appetizer were delectably crispy on the outside, savory and dense on the inside and worked well with the aioli which balanced out the tangy flavor of the fried balls of pork. Gregg occasionally offers them with a twist, as boudin ball eggrolls.

Beyond the menu, The Bistreaux has a smaller staff of around seven, and is helped out by the Barthés’ three daughters — whether that’s helping out with greeting people (in a friendly tone saying, “Welcome to The Bistreaux”) or doing dishes.

Their eldest daughter hopes to become a chef eventually as well, following in her dad’s footsteps.

The restaurant, which has been open just over a month, has faced its amount of hiccups, Gregg said. He said it’s been difficult to find enough workers to staff the restaurant, which has led to long hours for his family. The restaurant has been open six days a week, which has been both rewarding but also taxing, according to the couple.

A lack of traction on Mondays has led the pair to pause Monday dining until they’re approved for a liquor license. They’re hopeful that a forthcoming cocktail menu will bring more folks to the spot.

Until then, the restaurant is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., weekend nights until midnight and Sunday until 5 p.m. On Sunday mornings, the restaurant serves brunch as well. The Bistreaux is located at 2700 Broad River Rd. in Columbia.