Asheville's Tupelo Honey to open location in up-and-coming Columbia retail district

COLUMBIA — Tupelo Honey Café, a popular Southern food restaurant that started in Asheville and has locations across the country, will open a Columbia location in early 2024.

The traditionally Southern restaurant that serves brunch, lunch and dinner is set for the up-and-coming BullStreet District, a growing economic development project on a huge campus right off Bull Street. The growing district has apartments, a Starbucks and Segra Park, with plans to add places like Tupelo and Iron Hill Brewery.

“When I first visited the BullStreet District, I knew it was not a matter of if we wanted to be there, but when. The ‘when’ is now,” said Stephen Frabitore, the restaurant's CEO, in a press release.

The café will serve an array of brunch, lunch and dinner options. Some of the restaurant's most popular dishes include its fried chicken and shrimp and grits. It'll also offer up a range of cocktails, wine and beer.

Tupelo Honey made a name for itself after getting its start in Asheville over two decades ago. Since then, it has opened another Asheville location and two in South Carolina — in Myrtle Beach and Greenville — with a total of 20 locations across the country. The restaurant's executive chef Eric Gabrynowicz is a four-time semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation awards, according to the group's website.

The popular Asheville café opened the Greenville location in 2013.

It's one of many restaurants from the Southeast region to set its sights on Columbia as a place to open — in the fall of last year, Charleston's Poogan's Southern Kitchen opened in Forest Acres, in February Asian Fusion restaurant CO announced a Columbia location after starting in Charleston in 2012 and in late January Clutch Coffee, a North Carolina-based coffee chain opened on Devine Street.

The restaurant will be in the Bennett Building, which neighbors Segra Park. An official opening date is not yet known.