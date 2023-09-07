As the South faces unprecedented heat, Columbia restaurant equipment fights to keep up

COLUMBIA — On a scalding Thursday evening in August, when temperatures had peaked just under 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the ice cream machine at the Rosewood Dairy Bar gave out.
In the days that followed, a repair man discovered that the machine's motor had caught fire and would need to be replaced. The dairy bar — which serves ice cream in just about every form imaginable — was now without ice cream.
"We've had a lot of people call us McDonald's this past week," said the eatery's manager, Alison Crocker. Customers compared the lack of ice cream to the fast-food chain's notoriously broken ice cream machines, she said.
But there's not much the restaurant can do. Extreme temperatures battered the South during a record-breaking hot summer, making it harder and harder for restaurant equipment to keep up. With extreme temperatures that have battered the South over a record-breaking hot summer, it becomes harder and harder for restaurant equipment to keep up. Ice cream machines break, walk-in coolers get warmer each time the door is opened and air-conditioning units work overtime.
It's not just at the dairy bar. Refrigeration issues meant that Mr. Friendly's New Southern Café was forced to postpone a regularly scheduled event. The ice machine at Silver Fox Grill is only full on the days the restaurant is closed, when it isn't having to constantly produce ice chips.
It's a multi-faceted issue, according to Aaron Valentine, who owns Starlink, a commercial kitchen repair service.
There's the heat, which can cause kitchen equipment to malfunction, on top of supply chain delays making appliance parts difficult to find and exasperated by restaurant owners putting off regular maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The combination has meant restaurants often lose money during the summer months — either on missed customers, like at the dairy bar, or wasted resources, like spoiled food when coolers break down.
'Really hard to keep that kitchen cool'
Scientists at NASA reported that July was the world's hottest month on record, since data started being kept in 1880. In mid-August, 41 of the state's 46 counties were under heat advisories, with some coastal counties reaching a heat index of over 110 degrees.
"(Air conditioning) can only remove so much heat," Valentine said. "It's not magic, so when it's 110 (degrees) outside ... you've got an oven that's 500 degrees and right next to it, you got three fryers running at 375 (degrees), it's really hard to keep that kitchen cool."
Inside the kitchen of the dairy bar, where workers both take orders and pass out food through service windows, the temperature seeps in with every customer placing an order, every name called out to pick up an order and every folded brown bag handed out. There's one main air conditioning vent and some fans to keep staff as cool as possible.
One Saturday in August, Crocker placed an ice bucket behind fans in the kitchen to deal with the humidity from a passing rainstorm.
"Other than that, there's really not much that we can do," Crocker said. "We had someone come look at our AC system last week and they told us they could put a new vent in ... but it probably won't be 'til winter."
It's been an issue for years, Mr. Friendly's Owner Ricky Mollohan said. The extreme summer weather is what led the restaurant to make a schedule change years ago — closing the Five Points restaurants between lunch and dinner shifts to allow for the central air conditioning system to catch up.
"If the first person in your restaurant is there at 5:30 p.m. and it's not cool inside, it's only going to get worse as the night goes on," Mollohan said. He added that the extreme heat is "one of the top five things on my list" of issues facing the restaurant industry.
'It's definitely affected business'
This summer alone, the dairy bar not only lost its ice cream machine due to damages, but also a freezer meant to store mostly produce, Crocker said. It's meant that on top of being out of ice cream, the eatery also runs out of items sooner because there's less room to store things.
"(It) has definitely affected our business," Crocker said. "It's hot, people want ice cream and they come here and we're like, 'Well, we don't have any.' With the college students coming back to USC ... it's been a real issue."
When equipment like freezers and refrigerators breaks down, restaurants not only lose the space to store food, but also the food that was stored there. Valentine said when things like walk-in coolers fail, restaurants can lose thousands of dollars.
And even when equipment continues to operate, the extreme temps can slow down the job, Silver Fox Grill Owner Isaac Mack said.
"In the summertime, when it's so hot, my ice maker has a hard time keeping up," Mack said. Last summer, he occasionally had to resort to buying ice from vendors, which cost him a few hundred dollars. This summer, he acknowledged (while knocking on wood) he's been able to keep his ice machine full by storing up on the days that the restaurant is closed.
But Mack has found that regular routine maintenance of his air-conditioning unit, which he had replaced last summer, has helped him avoid issues with repairs on that front. It doesn't mean that Mack's costs don't go up in the summertime, though. He said during the summer months, he could pay up to $500 a month in extra utility costs.
Routine maintenance is also something that Mollohan at Mr. Friendly's leaned on, too, getting his equipment regularly cleaned and inspected around four times a year, he said.
But after a large freezer, which Mollohan partially used to store hot dogs and ingredients for a regular Tailgate Lunch Week event, stopped working this summer, the restaurant was forced to purchase a new one and postpone the planned event.
"When you have limited space and you can only fit so much and only plug in so many things in so when one of (the freezers) goes down, you're definitely going to feel it," Mollohan told Free Times.
The stress the searing temps put on South Carolina restaurants can also play a role in restaurant health inspections. If the internal temperatures of certain foods drop below or rise above certain levels, restaurants can be docked points during inspections. And while the inspections can help restaurants find issues with equipment like coolers, it's a frustration often brought on by the extreme weather.
"It's really hard to keep cooling units, whether they're enclosed or even a prep area where you've got items that have to be kept cool, it's hard to do that when the temperature is abnormally high over a really long period of time," Susan Cohen, who's over the state's Restaurant and Lodging Association, said.
Summers in Columbia are notoriously slow for business, restaurateurs have said. Expensive maintenance issues, which come up the most often in the summer according to Valentine, add insult to injury during the dull dog days.
"Next summer, we're going to shutter the trailer and move to Nantucket," Josh Rogerson, who owns food truck Parabellum Mobile Eats, joked. "(The heat) is unbearable and it's not financially reasonable." Rogerson said the food truck has gone through nearly $100 a week on ice alone.
Shortages, overstretched repair companies add insult to injury
Restaurants typically see the most issues with equipment and the necessity for repairs during the summer months, multiple restaurateurs said. Mollohan said for anything related to the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) units and refrigeration equipment, he estimates he's five times more likely to run into issues from May to early September.
"I cringe even calling those guys (to come look at something)," Mollohan said. "In the summer, you know they're slam-packed all day long."
After the ice cream machine broke down at the Rosewood Dairy Bar, Crocker, the manager, said the eatery is being forced to play the waiting game. The equipment broke down on Aug. 24 and, as of Sept. 6, had yet to be repaired. Crocker said they've had to wait for parts to be shipped in order to repair things. And when the parts don't come on time, there's not much they can do.
"The people who repair these machines are so busy with everyone else that it takes forever for them to get to you," Crocker said. "And the parts for machines like ours that are a little bit older are not in stock here."