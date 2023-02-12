As Baan Sawan reopens after 3 years, family behind restaurant plans change to concept

Baan Sawan Thai Bistro has always been rooted in family.

But like the owners of many restaurants across the country, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that family, the Suaudom du Mondes, closed its doors.

Now, after quite possibly the lengthiest pandemic-related closure in Columbia, the well-loved Thai place has reopened with an ambitious goal of rebuilding with a new fusion concept, combining the family’s dual heritage with modern cooking.

“It isn’t fusion for fusion sake or fusion for cleverness’ sake, but it's ... expressing our ourselves, our people,” said Sam Suaudom, Baan Sawan's head bartender.

Working as a skeleton crew, the family is operating the restaurant two days a week — Fridays and Saturdays — with a new menu every week comprised of dishes influenced by their dual heritage — Thai and Guatemalan. The restaurant's dining room is intentionally smaller — to make sure they can handle the volume.

“We, all these years, never really had any influence from our mom's side of things so we're having some fun introducing some things that are more from my mom's side of cooking heritage,” chef-owner Alex Suaudom said.

Baan Sawan is using both modern and classic techniques. Some weekends, they've focused on curry, bar food and vegan options.

“What we've decided to do is just sort of approach each weekend as like a separate event almost,” Alex said. It's a concept that's started gaining traction around town — with restaurant pop-up events like December's 'The Dal House' at the former Cellar on Greene space and ticketed dinner events like the ones put on by F2T Productions.

The development represents Alex as a chef said Wes Fulmer, the executive chef of Motor Supply Company Bistro. He said Alex is not the type to sell out, because he cooks what inspires him.

Alex's new inspiration is “trying to recreate the best of what I remember as being the most comforting and interesting and satisfying foods from my childhood."

Based on this, he's created a dish called arroz con pollo tailandés, which consists of gauyuang, or yellow curry barbeque, with a traditional-style rice with tumeric and onions. He said it's inspired by memories of his mother and grandmother's cooking.

Over the last three years Alex has learned a lot about cooking and found inspiration through video platforms — including TikTok and Youtube — picking up new inspirations and even starting to dabble in vegan cuisine.

Food in books and films also has always been special to Alex, he said, mentioning Ernest Hemingway and Anthony Bourdain. They show the power of memory well, he said, such as 1994 movie, “Barcelona,” in which picnics, nostalgia and “the burger of memory” are questioned for what comprises a perfect meal.

“Ever since I was a kid, the stuff, the passages that I remember most from the books I was reading — a lot of them had to do with food,” Alex said.

The family generally has fallen back into their original roles, ones that they took on before the pandemic shuttered their doors.

Alex, the technique-driven eldest son, runs the kitchen alongside his parents, while younger brother Sam runs front-of-the-house operations and the bar. Originally, the Suadom parents were not going to return to the kitchen, but the re-opening was more feasible with their help.

The restaurant's bar has a special energy, said Josh Bumgarner, co-owner and chef of Transmission Arcade. It’s energy that when experienced, makes it impossible not to be sociable and happy, he said.

But that welcoming energy isn't the only thing Sam has curated at the bar. He's put together impressive wine pairings, while remaining flexible. He's spent the last three years perfecting his craft while the restaurant was closed.

“(With) my wine list, there are just certain things that other restaurants ... can't pick up because it doesn't really make great fiscal sense for them,” Sam said. “I think that kind of flexibility translates to the menu especially now, and our ability to play around and really start having fun with it again.”

The family dynamic serves to be intense in the kitchen, Sam said, referring to it as both "a luxury and a curse." The break from being together at the restaurant after so many years has actually helped them work better together.

“Having the three years and having a new relationship and, especially that new level of communication and patience with each other, has astonishingly and gratifyingly ... translated itself very neatly into what we're doing now,” Sam said.

Even though the concept is different, that doesn’t mean uncharted territory. Not everything is made from scratch as it previously was, but that’s not a sacrifice, Alex said. It improves the customer’s wait time.

As for how customers feel, regulars are glad the spot is back and newcomers are stumbling in.

“It's really wonderful to see so many of our old regulars and so many new regulars,” Sam said. “So many people coming out of the woodwork. It's really fantastic. It's very meaningful given how much we feel like we put into the restaurant over the last 20-something years.”

Fulmer, of Motor Supply, describes Baan Sawan and its return as a testament to Columbia and proof of its culture and spirit.

“Sometimes when things go stale, especially around here, it's because we settle for good that’s good enough," he said.

Restaurants shouldn’t be good enough, they should be great, Fulmer said. And he thinks Baan Sawan is.