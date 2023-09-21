Are pop-up dinners the way forward for Columbia's food scene? Restaurateurs, chefs weigh in

A waiter placed the dish on the table. The Angus beef sitting atop warm cornbread had spent nearly a day smoking to recreate an iconic dish — the Arkansas Traveler — that had taken decades to perfect.

The Arkansas Traveler, served at The War Mouth on a searing July 2023 day, was a beloved staple of Five Points' Yesterday's Restaurant & Tavern.

In a metaphorical sense, Yesterday's, which shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic after operating for over four decades, was making a comeback. Menu favorites that hadn't been served since Yesterday's closed were on the menu at The War Mouth, in collaboration with Transmission Arcade & Bar, for two days only.

"That's why we went with the Arkansas Traveler and the Chicken Fried Chicken and all that because that's what people wanted... based on the nostalgia from the people who liked to eat there," Harold Pendleton, The War Mouth's executive chef, said.

The restaurant, which offered three sittings a day for the limited-time experience, joined a handful of others in Columbia that have jumped on a nationwide trend of hosting collaborative events with special menus. Pop-up restaurants and events, like the Yesterday's tribute dinner, have seen a massive spike nationwide in the last year, according to data from Yelp.com. The events drive business, allow new concepts to test the market and offer an opportunity for connection and creativity within the dining scene.

There's a difference between pop-ups and collaboration dinners, Joe Cardinale, owner of Bar Gran Sasso and Enzo's, told Free Times. Pop-ups tend to involve a chef or team of cooks setting up in a temporary capacity and offering a limited, unique menu. Collaboration dinners are typically put on in partnership between two entities; either two restaurant staffs joining forces or a cocktail program partnering with a restaurant for a special menu with beverage pairings.

"I think there's definitely more collaboration dinners going on than there are pop-ups," Cardinale said.

Enzo's, the sandwich shop that Cardinale runs in the heart of Five Points, began as a pop-up. Originally from New York, he started out serving deli sandwiches at Jake's Bar on Devine Street. The option became popular with out-of-state college students who were looking for food that reminded them of home. When students started coming in only for his food — and not the drinks — he knew he'd tapped into something.

"The deli culture here is very different than New York... I'm introducing a totally different product than people are used to here, so it was a risk. My sandwiches are bigger, they're more expensive, they have different ingredients," Cardinale said.

Around Columbia, pop-up dinners have become both a way to test business ideas and a way for chefs to generate excitement around their cuisine. A community-focused economic development group, Cola Love, has hosted a handful of restaurant pop-ups, using vacant retail space and partnering with chefs who don't have a permanent home. The Dal House, a Pakistani restaurant pop-up, took place in the former Cellar on Greene space in December 2022. In February 2023, pasta maker Pierce Bowers partnered with the group to hold an event through his pasta-making company, Dorsia Pasta Company.

"There are things here in Columbia that we already have — we already have talent, we already have infrastructure, we already have ways to go do things," Julie Tuttle, an organizer with Cola Love told Free Times for a previous story.

Collaboration dinners, which usually take place in an already-open restaurant, and pop-ups are a way to offer creative outlets without having to deal with finding enough staff and capital to open a new restaurant.

"There's only so many people that work in restaurants here and it's just dwindling, so it's very hard to provide variety when you can't staff... I would love to open like five more restaurants, all with different things, but we just don't have the staff," Cardinale said. "There's a market here for all the stuff I would love to open, but without people to work, you can't do it."

But aside from both the logistical and the business benefits, experimenting with different cuisines and working with other chefs in town is important to the city's culinary fabric, chefs said. The meals give restaurant workers a chance to connect with each other and to experiment with new cuisine.

Devine Street's Il Giorgione has gotten in on the fun, too, hosting one-night-only dinner events, like the recent 'A Night in Capri' and a spaghetti western dinner.

"One of the coolest things about Columbia is all the small festivals that go on in the city. This, in my mind, is kind of a part of that," McDonald said. "It gives you that extra activity to go and do and try something new... it's definitely adding this extra niche to the city that I felt like it was lacking,"