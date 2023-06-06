An inside peek at The Dragon Room, an eatery from Columbia chef behind Black Rooster

Although The Dragon Room, a Japanese small plates restaurant and bar coming to the Vista, is anticipated by many, there's a chance you might not know when it opens until its kitchen fires up.

Following suit with his other restaurants, Kristian Niemi, chef-owner of West Columbia's hip "French-ish" restaurant Black Rooster and Main Street's Cajun-creole-influenced Bourbon, the restaurant won't host a ribbon-cutting grand opening when it does officially open.

"Kristian, with all of his restaurants, doesn't like to do grand openings. He likes to (test it) and then one day, we're just feeling good and we'll make a post (on social media) saying that we're open," Alex Strickland, the restaurant's executive chef, said. "The mayor's not gonna come and cut a (expletive) ribbon or anything."

Niemi has officially had The Dragon Room in the works since May of last year, when he announced the restaurant's name and concept on Mayor Daniel Rickenmann's "Around Town" podcast.

The eatery is modeled in the style of an Asian izakaya, a restaurant with a more informal Asian cuisine like popular street food and small plates, such as Strickland's ramen, which has been popular at Black Rooster, where he previously worked as executive chef.

Strickland said one thing that will stand out on the restaurant's menu is the Okonomiyaki — essentially a cabbage pancake formed with a slew of other vegetables tossed in light batter, then pan seared and topped with a fried egg, Kewpie mayonnaise and a fermented black bean sauce.

"It's just so good, it's one of my favorite things to cook. And no one else around here has it, you've got to go to like Charleston or Charlotte to find it," Strickland said.

Dishes like Okonomiyaki are part of what Strickland and Niemi say will help the izakaya stand out among the many Asian-fusion restaurants opening in town and across the country. The trend following that cuisine, along with a desire to cook something a little different than what he'd been doing at Black Rooster, drove the decision to open an izakaya.

"Asian food is what I really enjoy cooking, but I haven't had the chance to really dive into it, so diving in and finding my niche... that's what I'm really excited about," Strickland said.

Strickland said a couple on a date could realistically expect to order two of the restaurant's smaller plates, like the cabbage pancakes, to share while each ordering a separate bowl of ramen, which starts around $15.

Aside from the food, local bartender David Adedokun will lead The Dragon Room's bar.

Adedokun has previously crafted popular cocktails at restaurants like Smoked and Black Rooster, and led the bar program at The War Mouth, a well-known southern restaurant in Cottontown, from August 2020 until the fall of 2022.

Niemi's new bar and restaurant sits in the former Ristorante Divino space at 803 Gervais St.

The space is modern and simple, with dark wood and a wall of exposed brick, while the bar is outfitted with a dark marble top, sleek brown leather chairs and lights lining the insides of bar shelves. The wall above the bar features ornate wallpaper and the dining room is adorned with Asian-inspired wall decor and dimly-lit lights.

The space itself seats roughly 76 people, with about 30 seats spaced out across the bar and near the massive window that overlooks Gervais Street and 46 seats in the dining room area. A covered outdoor patio, lined with greenery, will seat around 20. Much the same as Bourbon on Main Street, Niemi's new spot will not take reservations.

The Dragon Room will be open until 1 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Strickland told Free Times. His hope is to give people a place to go that's open late and serves good food, much like The Whig, the subterranean dive bar across from the South Carolina State House, did before it closed late last year.

"The Whig was a great other option, so we want to be that other option (for people). Staffing wise, once everyone is comfortable, I want to be open five days a week," Strickland said.