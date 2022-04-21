After almost a decade in Columbia restaurants, local chef gets his own chance

When Hector Sanchez was injured while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, it meant the end of his military career but the start of something new.

Sanchez was dealing with PTSD and other injuries in the time after his military retirement in 2012. But after cooking for his two children one night, he found himself drawn to the field and the way it worked as a therapy for him.

Now, almost a decade later and stints in local kitchens, the 39-year-old Columbia chef launched The Bodega ghost kitchen in March.

"What I like about food is it's culture, you get to learn people... besides, you know, being therapy for me and ... even though we're not in Italy or in Japan if I cook some really good pasta or tonkatsu, that can transport you to that country so that's why I really, really fell in love with it," Hector said.

The pair opened up The Bodega inside of Phill Pretzel Factory on Rosewood Drive. A ghost kitchen is essentially a restaurant without its own physical location that only offers delivery and take out — the style of business has become popular in Columbia.

The ghost kitchen, The Bodega, opened up in March of this year after the Sanchezes moved their food truck, also named The Bodega, to a more permanent location in the Rosewood neighborhood.

"We were looking for a place where everybody can kind of just come that was stationary, and everybody can come just try our food so we were looking for a ghost kitchen concept. And lo and behold ... we met John (Bailey) and he was running the ghost kitchen and he gave us a shot," Aida said.

Bailey, who owns Philly Pretzel Kitchen, had been allowing food trucks, which need a place to cook in order to operate, to use his spot since last summer. When he heard Aida and Hector needed a spot, the partnership was a natural fit.

The restaurant serves New York-style street food like neapolitan pizza, with made-from-scratch dough and topped with ricotta cheese, and chopped cheese, a sandwich born in New York that features ground beef and onions topped with melted cheese. The pair both grew up in New York, but Hector has spent most of his life in South Carolina.

The end of his military career brought him back to Columbia, with his wife and two children. After discovering his love for cooking, he decided to take a chance — with no experience in the kitchen, he landed as a line cook at Main Street's Bourbon when owner Kristian Niemi decided to give him a chance.

"(He was) eager to learn and eager to get stuff done so yeah, I mean, I never doubted that he'd be successful once he found his niche," Niemi, who is also a veteran, said.

After about a year working under Niemi, Hector bounced around at a few places in Columbia — namely Sapori, an upscale Italian restaurant in Lexington and Rise Bakeshop, under City Grit Hospitality Group co-owner Sarah Simmons. Both restaurants have now closed, but Hector credits these restaurants, and his drive for cooking, for giving him the skills he needed to move on to his own spot.

The Sanchezes originally started The Bodega as a food truck, after Aida began posting photos of the food Hector was making on social media.

"I started posting things that Hector was cooking at the house ... and I mean, we had people salivating on our timeline," Aida said. "It was just a calling, people was just like, 'We need your food' so we were like, 'Okay, let's start. Let's see what we can do to give the people what they want.'"

Despite Hector's appreciation for those mentors, he said his goal was to do eventually own his own place and The Bodega is allowing him to do that.

"I got sick and tired of cooking other people's food and I wanted to put my food out there because at the end of the day this is my heart. This is me on a plate," Hector said.

The Sanchezes hope that their ghost kitchen is another stepping stone to their final goal — opening their own brick-and-mortar location in Columbia. Their restaurant is located inside of the Philly Pretzel Factory at 2800 Rosewood Dr. and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.