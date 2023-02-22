A guide to Columbia's craft beer scene

A lot has changed in Columbia since the city's initial independent craft brewer, Hunter-Gatherer, opened its doors nearly two decades ago. Close to a dozen breweries now operate in and around the area and local taprooms and biergartens have established a foothold in the culture.

When the beer boom of the mid-2010s hit the area, new spots like Swamp Cabbage, River Rat and Conquest Brewing hit the scene. Now, only River Rat remains from that bunch. But with those closures, a handful of new beer producers have opened — they range from ritzy, new-age breweries and taprooms to smaller, one-man-show operations.

Each year, at Free Times, we publish a beer edition — providing context for the growing craft brewing scene, offering advice on the best beers in town and talking to local brewers about what the future holds for the city. In this year's edition, you'll find, obviously, this guide to the city's breweries, an interview with the city's only female master-brewer and an exclusive look at the forthcoming Bierkeller Columbia space.

Steel Hands Brewing

2350 Foreman St., Cayce (803) 708-9864 steelhandsbrewing.com

This Cayce-based brewery has a pretty impressive taproom — multiple high top tables indoors and a solid amount of outdoor picnic tables accompanied by an outdoor stage that features live music on the regular. They've got close to two dozen of their beers on tap and got cans available around stores in the area. The brewery's coffee lager is a popular favorite, but they've got all the hip offerings like fruited sours and IPAs. A 16-ounce pour will typically run you close to $7. They offer well-executed, typical bar food like wings and fries.

Bierkeller

600 Canalside St., Columbia (803) 338-1599 bierkellercolumbia.com

The nomadic brewery, which long operated as a weekly pop-up event near Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, will soon open its new home right off of the Columbia Canal. In mid-April, the German-style biergarten and brewery will open under upscale apartments, Canalside Lofts. It's got a market hall with traditional beers and German cuisine. A large mug of beer will run you around $6. It's a unique offering in Columbia, from a brewer who cares an awful lot about German-beer traditions.

River Rat Brewery

1231 Shop Road, Columbia (803) 724-5712 riverratbrewery.com

The city's sole remaining brewery from the mid-2010s boom of beer, River Rat sits just outside of Williams-Brice Stadium, home to the University of South Carolina football team, the Gamecocks. The taproom is more intimate than others in the area and aside from well-received beers like the Astronaut Sauce and the American Kölsch Story, they've also got prosecco pops — the perfect alternative to a beer for folks who might enjoy the beer scene, but not the beer itself. Outside of the taproom, colorful, well-designed cans of their beer can be found around Columbia.

Hazelwood Brewing Company

711 E. Main St., Lexington (803) 785-3947 hazelwoodbeerco.com

This Lexington-based brewing company is one of the few remaining examples of a mostly one-man-operation brewery in the area. The cozy taproom, surrounded by large brewing tanks, sits along Lexington's main road next to a handful of other businesses, including a hair salon and other Lexington brewery Old Mill Brewpub. The brewery has nearly a dozen unique brews on a rotating tap — many of which can also be found at local bars and taprooms around town. Each year, they brew a Mexican lager in aged tequila barrels, so keep an eye out for that.

Angry Fish Brewing Co.

106 Fabrister Lane, Lexington (803) 520-7470 angryfishbrewingco.com

Over the years, Lexington's become a bit of a hub for local brews — between Hazelwood, Old Mill Brewpub and Angry Fish Brewing Co. This brewery, which has four year-round options on tap, along with a lengthy list of alternating beers, offers a bit of everything. They're dog-friendly and there are seating options for both indoor and outdoor crowds.

Savage Craft Ale Works

430 Center St., West Columbia (803) 888-6005 savagecraft.com

The swanky taproom in West Columbia has a rooftop bar with views of downtown Columbia. It's walking distance from well-loved West Columbia ventures like upscale restaurant Terra, D's Wings and live music bar New Brookland Tavern. The multi-story, indoor/outdoor facility features over a dozen beers on tap, and wine and cocktail offerings. They've got Bavarian pretzels, sandwiches and tacos, among other things. The taproom opens before noon every day but Mondays.

Peak Drift Brewing Company

3452 N. Main St., Columbia (803) 814-4472 peakdriftbrewing.com

The latest project from Columbia's Middleton family, a prominent group that's reshaped much of the city's Main Street restaurant scene, is Peak Drift Brewing Company. The massive 60,000 plus-square-foot facility on North Main Street operates as a production facility and will soon be the home of their taproom, which is set to feature a restaurant alongside their brews. It's the brewery in town that employs the city's only female master-brewer, who also helps run the family's microbrewery inside of the Smoked restaurant downtown.

Columbia Craft Brewing Company

520 Greene St., Columbia (803) 799-6027 columbiacraft.com

A Columbia classic, this brewery, known colloquially as Cola Craft, has cemented itself as some of the best beer in the city. It sits just outside Columbia's Vista, but you can also find canned brews, with their instantly recognizable font, in stores around the area. The lager is one of the best in the city and the sours are sure to make you purse your lips. The taproom recently added an upstairs, outdoor patio and owners plan to soon roll out crypto currency options.

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse

Hangar: 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd., Columbia (803) 764-1237 Downtown: 900 Main St., Columbia (803) 748-0540 huntergathererbrewery.com

Hunter-Gatherer is the city's oldest brewery, established in 1995. In a sense, it was a brewery before breweries were cool. The brewpub operates two locations — one on South Main Street and one in the Rosewood area in an old airport hangar. The spaces, both unique in their own ways, offer a small selection of quality beers. At the hangar, the thin-crust, 11-inch pizzas are a must-try.

Twisted Spur Brewing

705 Gervais St., Columbia (803) 764-0203 twistedspurbrewing.com

When Twisted Spur Brewing owner Chris Baldwin opened his place in the Vista in early 2016, he drew inspiration from his experience as a bartender on the West Coast. While the brewpub, which offered beer on tap and a full food menu, has scaled back operations, it's still open a few days a week and still brewing beer.

Old Mill Brewpub

711 E. Main St., Lexington (803) 785-2337 oldmillbrewpub.net

Just next to Lexington's Hazelwood, Old Mill Brewpub was established in the area in 2013, right before other breweries like River Rat and Swamp Cabbage hit the Columbia scene. They've got just under a handful of their own beers on tap as well as a selection of regional and national options. You'll find brews from small-towns in South Carolina to big brands like Sierra Nevada.