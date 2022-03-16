A Columbia foodies Facebook group drives business for restaurants, but has stirred controversy

When Lisa Ferrell and her husband, Brent, started the Columbia Eats Facebook group at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they thought it would be a place for restaurant recommendations among a small group of people in Columbia.

"We were playing on Facebook one night, just reading everything about the restaurants being shut down ... and a couple of days later, my husband's like 'We've got to start something for these restaurants that are, they're gonna need help, you know, all these people are gonna close down.' ... and he started Columbia Eats," Lisa Ferrell said.

After a slow start, the group hit 10,000 members last year. A couple of months later, Columbia Eats had more than 20,000 members and a growing number of subgroups.

The page now has more than of 36,000 members and became popular for spurring business for local restaurants, in some cases driving up businesses by more than 50% at spots like Silver Fox Grill and selling out business for Mesha's Sinful Cakes & More.

The group has become known among local businesses as a place where, if you're mentioned, business could boom for you.

"If Columbia Eats puts you out there, you better produce. I'm telling you... you gotta stay consistent," said Isaac Mack, who owns Silver Fox Grill in Irmo.

But managing a group that large became overwhelming to moderate because of group infighting and accusations of racism. Members accused moderators of mishandling a post asking specifically for black owned businesses and disagreed with one another over the handling of the backlash.

"Probably about six, seven months ago everything just got uncontrollable," said Ferrell, one of six moderators of the now-private page.

The group grew out of control for moderators earlier in the year. Ferrell would sometimes get upwards of 700 requests to join the page a day.

Moderators shifted the group to private in the last month and kicked a handful of members and things have since calmed over that time — a fact which Ferrell believes is in part due to an update to the group's rules, as well as shifting to a private group.

One of the posts that stirred controversy in mid-February, and has since been removed by moderators, was one asking for a list of Black-owned businesses for Black history month. Ferrell said the post was plagued by harsh comments and overwhelming amounts of fighting, causing her to ultimately take down the post.

"(The) post got deleted because it got so out of control. The comments between people got so bad, I deleted everything, I deleted the whole post, because I didn't know how to control it," she said. Ferrell said she apologized to the original poster, Matthew Bérubé, in a private message and said that in hindsight she should've just turned off the comments.

According to Bérubé, who said he asked for the list with the purposes of celebrating black businesses for Black History Month, said there were not people fighting in the comments about his question.

"When I was quickly looking through, like when there was 20 (comments) and then when there was like 80 (comments)," he said. "All I saw was just recommendations of restaurants, nothing to do with like, any arguing, any bickering and everyone I've talked to like from that point, has said they didn't see any arguing on that post either."

Regardless, backlash against moderators over the decision to remove the post ensued. Soon after, arguments over race and the moderators' handling of posts that dealt with race escalated in the group.

Some members argued with one another, while others blamed the moderators for the atmosphere. Moderators kicked some users from the group because of posts that they deemed racist, cruel or unrelated to food.

This, paired with the group's rapid growth and a surge in non-restaurant businesses promoting themselves, caused moderators to turn the page to private.

On Feb. 17, Brent Ferrell, a moderator, said in a post to the group, "The group wasn't designed to find out what the race is of business owners. ... We love you all and want to do our best to help support them all regardless of race, religion or anything else."

In the last few weeks, the group has remained relatively calm and seemingly moved on.

Following the group's shift from public to private, members like Chris Shipley and Imoni Dunner decided to make their own Facebook groups — which combined have accumulated over 6,000 members in the month since their creation.

"It's like people who had an opposing opinion weren't allowed to have that opinion. And that's not okay," Dunner said. "That led me to create my group."

Dunner created Black Columbia Eats, which she said focused on being more inclusive. She hopes that the group will help smaller businesses who may not yet have a state regulator-approved kitchen get business licenses and certifications.

For Shipley, the decision to create his own Facebook group, named Columbia Foodies, was because of the fact that the Columbia Eats page's private status meant less engagement with the posts he had been making for months.

"I noticed that my posts were getting so many reactions and as soon as they made (Columbia Eats) private, it just dropped completely off the planet ... as soon as they went private, like everything just tanked completely," Shipley said. He is still a part of the Columbia Eats page and said that he did not fault moderators for shifting the page to private.

Restaurants gain customers, face critiques

When the pandemic first began, loyal customers kept Silver Fox Grill afloat, but owner Isaac Mack was forced to lay some workers off. Now, he doesn't have enough staff to handle the crowds the Facebook groups have brought to the spot.

His restaurant, which has been under the name Silver Fox since Mack took over the once-popular Hot Dog Heaven in 2014, was recommended on the Columbia Eats page over a month ago. Mack said in that time, he's seen business increase by more than 50%, bringing in an additional 100 customers a day.

"I get here in the morning at 7:30 to prepare for them. And I don't leave 'til 9:30 at night. I've been doing that ever since Columbia Eats came in and I'm just wondering 'How in the heck can you do that?'" Mack said. His restaurant was named Irmo's Small Business of the Month in February, the first time the award has been given to the restaurant since its opening.

Other restaurants have seen increases in business like Silver Fox has, but those aren't without drawbacks. The increase in business combined with shortages in staff and supplies can sometimes be overwhelming for Mack. And at Mesha's Sinful Cakes & More, lines run out the door and desserts run out before lunchtime on weekends.

Owner of the dessert shop, Mesha Wilson, said she's used to selling out and has been most days since before she opened her brick and mortar spot on Two Notch in late 2014, when she would travel around and sell her cakes at local barbershops and businesses around town.

Now, she sells out every weekday usually an hour before closing time — a good problem to have, but one that has made her have to set limits on purchases.

"It's hard, we have to put limits on it. And so a lot of people complain about it. And it's never (about) the quality it's always the quantity, that's the problem. So we try to be able to let everyone get some because if we don't, we'll be sold out by the time we open in an hour," Wilson said.

The group's crowd also made The Fish Line's Elizabeth Fruster sell out of things — from certain types of fish to her popular lemonade — as she's seen numbers increase at her spot on Bluff Road over the last few months, since being raved about on the page.

"About two to three months ago, my daughter-in-law is a part of that group. And she said, she called me, she said 'Mother-in-law,' she said, 'Your business is on the Columbia Eats so you look for a big increase ... And I said, 'Okay,' so I did and the very next week, I got about 10 new customers from Columbia Eats," Fruster said.

Facebook groups like these certainly aren't new. The social media site rolled out the options for groups well over a decade ago. As of February of last year more than 1.8 billion people were in Facebook groups.

But Columbia Eats, and groups like it, are some of the most prevalent for the area. Similar groups with a focus on the arts and entertainment scene max out around 10,000 members, less than a third of Columbia Eats.

And for the restaurants that don’t always meet the expectations of the page’s large membership, it can result in harsh reviews.

Owner and chef of Chubby's Burgers Chris Sarant moved his popular food truck operation to a brick and mortar location in Blythewood in February — marking his first time operating a restaurant.

In the opening weeks, he faced critiques on the group.

One commenter complained about the wait time and service at Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse saying, "We waited over an hour and a half to get our food ... the food was good, however I wouldn’t make the drive back out there based on this experience."

Sarant often responds to such reviews and other notes on the group in the comments section.

"People are so quick to leave a negative review without even trying to talk to management so we can fix the issue. Once upon a time if there was a problem with your food, you would ask to speak to the manager," Sarant said.