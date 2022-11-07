A Columbia fine dining chef and a longtime restaurant manager team up for new food truck

On a cold, rainy night in the late spring of 2020, Josh Rogerson and Alex Runyan sat outside of Saluda's, the Five Points fine dining restaurant where they both worked — over drinks, they joked about the possibility of opening their own restaurant someday.

Rogerson, the executive chef of Saluda's at that time, and Runyan, a manager at the restaurant, had spent decades in the service industry — bouncing between breakfast spots and casual eateries before meeting each other at Saluda's.

They left the restaurant that day around four in the morning after drunkenly plotting their own restaurant. A sick Runyan left with what later became the flu, Rogerson left with a plan.

That plan will come to fruition in the next month or so, close to three years after the pair originally envisioned owning their own restaurant together. Rogerson and Runyan will open their own food truck business — Parabellum Mobile Eats.

"I want to (make) the kind of food that I want to eat, that I can't find almost anywhere done properly. Like aside from The Whig and Transmission, it's hard to find (bar food) done consistently well," Rogerson said.

The food truck will feature what Rogerson calls "bar comfort food" and will mirror other well-liked bar food like The Whig and Transmission Arcade Bar. Rogerson said he'll feature items like deckel tacos, Philly cheesesteaks and jalapeño poppers. The pair aim to keep prices low, with the highest item at $15.

The plan for the business — which became more real than drunken devising when Rogerson and Runyan sat down in February of last year — has changed from Rogerson's original vision.

The pair had hoped to open a brick and mortar location, but between issues with finding an affordable location and difficulty getting approved for a loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA), they shifted gears to a food truck instead.

"(The SBA) don't seem to actually like small businesses unless you own property that they can take or you are starting a franchise restaurant like a McDonald's or a Taco Bell," Runyan said. "(With a food truck) the barrier to entry is just so much lower."

The pair found the massive food truck, which Rogerson joked has more room inside than he had as a chef at Saluda's, on Facebook marketplace.

It had been bought by a "food truck flipper" who buys cheap trucks and fixes them up. After getting the truck wrapped with branding materials and licensed, they hope to hit the road at venues like Soda City and bars like WECO Bottle & Biergarten.

The business is a long time in the making for both Rogerson and Runyan.

Rogerson said he first fell in love with cooking as a senior in high school. He attended a boarding school in Germany throughout high school, while his parents worked as missionaries in northern Italy. Sundays at the boarding school were what Rogerson referred to as "leftover days."

"The only way to make the food even remotely palatable was to get good at converting it from garbage into slightly less garbage," Rogerson joked. There, he learned his passion for cooking.

While at the University of South Carolina he started working in restaurants to earn money — he jumped around to work at spots like the now-closed Momo's Bistro and Carolina Ale House.

In early 2016, he took over as the executive chef of Saluda's, the white tablecloth restaurant in the city's college neighborhood, after working there for nearly two years.

"I'm excited for him. I'm sure whatever he does will be great," said Steve Cook, who owns Saluda's. "He was a great fine dining chef, but I think at the end of the day, what he wanted was to be able to serve more of an everyday sort of clientele and I'm glad he's finally getting into that."

Rogerson left Saluda's over a year ago to pursue this business and has worked part time at Village Idiot Pizza in Five Points as a bartender, where he's been good friends with Kelly and Brian Glynn, who have owned the bar and restaurant for decades.

"He's kind of the same way as me, where whatever is going to need to be done for his kitchen, he's going to do it. And if it takes him 20 hours in a day, then it'll take him 20 hours... he's always 100% on everything he does," said Brian Glynn, who's worked closely with Rogerson.

The pair are good friends — Rogerson helped Glynn build a swing set for his kids. And on Christmas morning last year, delivered a miniature Zamboni to Glynn's house after the two had joked about buying a full-sized one together.

In much the same way that Glynn and Rogerson clicked in their professional and personal lives, Rogerson and Runyan did the same. The pair named their spot after a word used in a Latin phrase that translates to "if you desire peace, prepare for war."

"Depending on your point of view, that sounds either really aggressive or either really non-aggressive. It's a mantra or an ideal that we independently sort of always strived to live by," Rogerson said.

"I feel like we both agree that going into a busy shift or a busy week or something is like preparing for a battle almost," Runyan added.

Runyan got his start in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher at a breakfast restaurant in Savannah while he was attending Savannah College of Art and Design. He worked his way up to serving, which he said he hated at first given his introverted personality, and eventually became the general manager.

He left that restaurant and Savannah to move back closer to home and family, who live in Beaufort. Runyan worked as the manager of Eggs Up Grill on Devine Street and then eventually started working at Saluda's in late 2019.

"I'm just looking forward to running our own thing... I've just worked for so many people, some were awesome, some of them were terrible and I think having your own shop is something special," Runyan said.

The pair said the plan for a brick and mortar location is on the back burner for now, but are hopeful that if the food truck is a success they could open a physical location in the future.