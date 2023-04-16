5 unique dishes to try at this year's Columbia Food and Wine Festival's Grand Tasting

More than 60 chefs and restaurants will offer small bites and sips on the lawn of the Roberts Mill House and Gardens on April 23 at the Columbia Food and Wine Festival's finale event, the Grand Tasting.

Executive chefs from well-known restaurants in the Columbia area will use the event, which is on its sixth year, to showcase their best work and experiment with food that might not be found on local restaurant menus, making the Free Times-run tasting an exclusive chance to sample food unlike anything around town.

"You always want something really cool, something not comfortable. I always look for something more out there … it's not like we have that same dish at our restaurant," said Javier Uriarte, chef-owner of Ratio in northeast Columbia. His restaurant was the host of last year's kickoff dinner.

In preparation, here are five unique dishes you shouldn't miss at this year's Grand Tasting.

Terra's Merguez lamb sausage

Mike Davis, executive chef and owner Terra, of one of West Columbia's most esteemed upscale restaurants, will offer up Merguez lamb sausage topped with hummus, tahini, green garlic labneh, fava bean and spring pea ragout.

Merguez sausage, a spicy lamb sausage that originates in North Africa, packs a bit of a punch. Davis will pair that spice with traditional Middle Eastern staples like hummus and fava beans. He'll also include Tahini, a paste made from sesame seeds, and green garlic Labneh, a yogurt-based sauce.

Honey River Catering/F2T Production's churro whoopie pies

From Honey River Catering, a farm-to-table catering group compromised of a handful of local chefs and restaurateurs, chef Gabrielle Watson will bring Churro Whoopie Pies filled with strawberry cream, a sweet treat alongside the restaurant's mini tomato pies.

Though the dessert resembles whoopie pies in shape, the taste will be similar to churros, a fried dough with origins in Spanish and Portuguese cuisine.

Hampton Street Vineyard's salmon and caviar on blinis with champagne crème fraîche

This will be executive chef Jason Bruner's first time at the festival cooking for Hampton Street Vineyard. The Louisiana native took over as head chef of the downtown French restaurant earlier this year.

At the Grand Tasting, Bruner will offer up smoked salmon served on a blini, which is essentially a miniature pancake. Along with the salmon, the blini will be topped with caviar and jam from a local artisan, Sallie's Greatest Jams and Simple Syrups.

"What we wanted to make sure that we were doing was to really elevate the dining experience (at the festival)," Bruner said.

Ratio's Pollo ala Brasa steamed buns

Uriarte of Ratio, who opened his Peruvian tapas bar in northeast Columbia during the height of the pandemic, will bring Pollo ala Brasa steamed buns. It's a fusion collaboration that Uriarte said came about during a ticketed dinner in partnership with Asian-fusion restaurant Boku Kitchen and Saloon.

"It was really well-received (at the dinner), and I was like, 'Maybe we should try it on a bigger scale,'" Uriarte said. "And what better way than the Food and Wine Festival?"

The dish features grilled chicken on steamed bao buns, which Uriarte said brings in an Asian-inspired influence, while also including a sauce he described as similar to a Peruvian-style pico de gallo.

Hendrix's Joyce Farms grass-fed beef kafta

Like many restaurants in the area, Main Street's Hendrix puts a focus on sourcing ingredients from local farmers and artisans, a plan that remains for the festival.

Executive chef Frank Bradley will man the table at the Grand Tasting and feature beef kafta, a traditionally Middle Eastern dish, from Joyce Farms. The farm is family-owned and based just a few hours away in Winston Salem, N.C.

The dish is "a riff on a menu item we're doing right now" at Hendrix, Bradley said. The difference is that the restaurant's version features bison, but Bradley substituted that with beef. He wants to lean into traditional Mediterranean flavors while incorporating something that's been successful at Hendrix.

Toppings for the grass-fed beef include a labneh sauce featuring charred ramps — similar in flavor to garlic or scallions — along with benne seed Zaatar and green garlic chili crunch.