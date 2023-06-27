5 things to try at The Dragon Room, one of Columbia's newest restaurants

It's not all that surprising that Kristian Niemi's latest restaurant venture, The Dragon Room, is the talk of the town in Columbia.

The prominent restaurateur is the chef-owner behind Main Street's Bourbon restaurant and West Columbia's Black Rooster, so suffice to say, his newest project has been long anticipated by many since he announced the Vista restaurant in May of last year.

The restaurant and bar is modeled after a Japanese Izakaya, a place for pan-Asian small plates and cocktails, and its kitchen is led by Alex Strickland, the former chef of Black Rooster. In an intimate, chic space where Ristorante Divino once sat at 803 Gervais St., the cocktail program is led by bartending veteran David Adedokun, who has worked behind the bars of The War Mouth, Smoked and Black Rooster.

Aside from unique offerings for Columbia's Vista neighborhood, the restaurant features plenty of vegetarian options on its menu, as well as plenty of vegetarian substitutes for menu items that do have meat in them.

Price-wise, the restaurant is a happy-medium between a fine dining, pricey restaurant and a fast-casual chain, a welcome offering in the Vista. To order all of the dishes we've included, the total price before tax and tip is $54 and offers enough food to fill you up (and even split with another person).

Now in its soft-opening phase, the pan-Asian small plates spot has been open until late, as restaurant staff and bartenders adjust. Our food writer stopped by the restaurant. Here are five things we think you should try:

Steam Buns, $10

At $10, these come two a piece with four separate choices of fillings, and they're exceptional. The soft, doughy buns envelope a filling of savory, crispy pork belly that's complimented by tangy pickled red onions, fatty mayo and lightened by cilantro.

The result is a masterpiece of a small plate. The dish itself, while packed with flavor, is light and not overly filling, making room for the other four things on this list.

Okonomiyaki Cabbage Pancake, $11

Teased by executive chef Alex Strickland as one of the dishes to keep an eye out for at the new restaurant in a previous conversation with Free Times, this dish lives up to the hype.

It's a massive plate of shredded cabbage, covered in batter, pan seared and topped with a fried egg, kewpie mayo and black bean BBQ sauce. The crispy, battered and seared cabbage is savory and tangy, and with the kewpie mayo and black bean sauce, it's an incredibly rich dish.

Mapo Hummus, $9

Unlike most hummus options, which traditionally rely on mashed chick peas, tahini, garlic and lemon, this one strays from the Mediterranean norm, and is a slight riff of Mapo Tofu, a popular Chinese dish of tofu set in a spicy sauce.

The hummus itself, a thick, white, lightly seasoned paste, is topped with fried shallots, a spicy pork ragu sauce and scallion. Strickland and his team have swapped a typical pita pairing for naan.

In my opinion, the spicy ragu sauce and fried shallots perfectly complete the dish. The spicy ragu is less sauce and more crunchy, which, alongside the crunch of the fried shallots, works really nicely to break up the softness of the hummus itself.

Banh Mi, $12

It's a sandwich that seems to be all the rage, nowadays. The Vietnamese word for bread, banh mi is a short baguette with a crispy crust and soft, airy texture inside.

It's filled with smoked pork loin, pate, lettuce and pickled vegetables. The greens and veggies compliment the savory meat. The bread is light, while still having a crispy outside.

Jade Panda Cocktail, $12

Behind the bar at The Dragon Room, is none other than David Adedokun. He's been in bars around Columbia, but most notably, The War Mouth, where he led the cocktail program for two years. He briefly worked at Smoked before joining Niemi at Black Rooster prior to helping open The Dragon Room.

On his cocktail menu are a plethora of colorful drinks, including the Jade Panda. It's an unnaturally green (think the color of the Hulk) frozen cocktail created using Square One Bergamot Vodka, elderflower, Meyer lemon and Pandan.

The drink itself tastes eerily similar to Fruit Loops in the best way. It's sweet and easy to sip on, without being overly sugary or having the harsh bite of alcohol following each sip. The delicate balance of the slightly bitter elderflower, citrusy lemon and floral Pandan creates a drink that's smooth and enjoyable.

Have you tried The Dragon Room yet? We'd love to hear what you think.