5 recipes to impress your date on Valentine's Day, from Columbia chefs and bartenders

There are plenty of ways to impress your date this Valentine's Day. You can put on your best outfit and gift them flowers and chocolate. Or you can impress with the universal language of love — a homecooked meal.

Whether you're a cocktail connoisseur or find comfort in a carefully crafted dessert, we asked local chefs and bartenders to share some of their favorite recipes for impressing your sweetheart — they include an easy pasta dish from James Beard Foundation award semifinalist Jessica Shillato and a sparkling sweet cocktail from Smoked bartender Jess Pomerantz.

The recipes are perfect for a romantic night in, if you're looking to avoid the crowds this year or if you waited too late to make a reservation. Here are five recipes that are sure to satisfy:

Hunter Cone's “Gossip Columns” Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka

.25 ounces Yellow Chartreuse

.25 ounces Aalborg Akvavit

2 dashes Rhubarb Bitters

.75 ounces Lemon Juice

.5 ounces Strawberry & Peppercorn Cordial (prepare in advance, recipe below)

Discarded Lemon twist

Strawberry Leather Garnish

J.P Chenet Blanc de Blancs Brut

Combine Grey Goose, Chartreuse, Aalborg Akvavit, bitters, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and strawberry and peppercorn cordial into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake for 20 seconds. Zest the lemon twist and discard. Top with J.P Chenet Blanc de Blancs Brut and serve.

Strawberry & Peppercorn Cordial recipe:

1 quart strawberries

1 quart water

1 quart white granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of black peppercorns

1 tablespoon of green peppercorns

Add all ingredients (except water) into a container and let sit overnight to allow the sugar to extract natural oils from strawberries. After letting sit, add water and blend into thin purée. Using a fine strainer, strainer the mixture while setting aside the pulp for making homemade fruit leather to garnish.

Jess Pomerantz's Queen of Hearts (on The Venue's limited time Valentine's Day pop-up cocktail list)

Ingredients:

1 ounce Don Julio Reposado

.5 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice

.5 ounces strawberry Fresno syrup

Sparkling wine of your choice

Combine Reposado, lime juice and the strawberry syrup into a shaker and shake thoroughly. Top with sparkling wine and enjoy.

Directions for strawberry Fresno syrup:

In a saucepan, add diced Fresno peppers to water and simmer them for 10 minutes. Strain out peppers and add water to equal parts diced strawberries and white sugar in blender until smooth.

Jessica Shillato's Mushroom and Walnut Spaghetti

Ingredients:

½ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic (minced)

½ teaspoon dried red-pepper flakes

½ pound mushrooms (sliced)

½ cup walnuts (chopped)

1 cup White wine

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound spaghetti

½ cup freshly grated parmesan

½ cup fresh chopped flat leaf parsley or basil

In a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook the spaghetti until just done, about 8-9 minutes. Drain and set aside.

In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and the red-pepper flakes and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

Add the sliced mushrooms, walnuts and salt and cook until the mushrooms begin to brown, about 4 minutes.

Add the white wine, cook for 1 minute.

Add the pasta to the pan with the mushroom mixture. Add parmesan. Stir. Top with chopped herbs. Serve immediately.

Frank Bradley's Beef Heart Tartare

Ingredients:

8 ounces lean beef heart

1 bulb garlic

1 tablespoon minced shallot

2 tablespoons Duke's Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

1 teaspoon hot sauce (recommended: Joe Lytle's Fresno Hot Sauce)

.5 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Roughly chopped fresh herbs (recommended: basil, parsley and a bit of tarragon)

Sea salt

Black pepper

Start by roasting the garlic. Cut the top off exposing the cloves, oil them and roast side down in a cast iron pan at 400° for 30-45 minutes, until soft and the cloves are golden brown. Remove cloves and set aside to cool.

For the dressing, in a small bowl combine the mayonnaise, Worcestershire, hot sauce and lemon juice. Mash four to five cloves of roasted garlic with a fork and whisk into the mixture. Add fresh herbs (setting a small portion aside for later). Salt and pepper to taste.

Cut beef heart into small cubes, around 1/4 inch pieces. Add to a second small along with the shallots. To the bowl, add just enough of the dressing to hold the mixture together. Add the remaining herbs and season with salt and pepper.

Serve immediately with butter toasted bread, crackers or chips.

Jessica Shillato's Mascarpone Mousse with Strawberries

Ingredients:

1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

2 cups heavy whipping cream

.25 cups sugar

8 ounces Mascarpone cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups fresh sliced strawberries

Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Place the bowl in the microwave at 30-second intervals. Stir chocolate in between each 30 seconds so all of the chips are just about melted. Continue to stir until the last remaining pieces have melted. Set aside.

Whip cream and sugar until medium peaks form. Refrigerate.

In a mixing bowl add mascarpone and vanilla. Add melted chocolate and mix it thoroughly.

Fold in cheese and chocolate mixture with ½ of the whipped cream gently using a silicone spatula.

Spoon mixture into 4 stemless wine glasses or bowls saving space at the top for strawberries and whipped cream. Top with remainder of whipped cream and strawberries.

Refrigerate for one hour.