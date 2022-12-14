4 winter cocktails from Columbia bars that'll put you in the holiday spirit

Less than two weeks from Christmas, Columbia's bars are in the holiday spirit.
With cocktails that feature festive colors, flavors and textures, bartenders are slinging drinks that offer a welcome reprieve from stuffy "adult" drinks that we often wish we could avoid through the year.
It is the holidays after all. Everything is stressful as work as the year wraps up and shopping for gifts steals our evenings and weekends. It makes for the perfect time of year to indulge in tastes that bring you back to the joys of childhood — sipping hot chocolate and opening gifts with family or enjoying eggnog at grandma's house. Just with a bit more oomph now that you're of age.
Coa Agaveria y Cocina's Mezcal Espresso Martini
823a Lady St., 803-851-5965 coaagaveria.com
At Coa Agaveria y Cocina, you're greeted with two things — a friendly face from one of their efficient bartenders and rock-solid cocktails, including their espresso martini. This velvety, chocolate cocktail has a frothy, foam top. The airy element of the foam balances well with the heavy, satin bottom layer of the espresso drink. Bartenders replace vodka, which is traditionally used in espresso martinis, with mezcal, which gives the drink a lovely, smoky aftertaste that counters the richness of the chocolatey espresso. It's perfect for sipping on a cold night.
Ratio's On The Ropes
566 Spears Creek Church Rd., Elgin 803-900-0081 ratiorestaurant.com $14
While this listing features a healthy amount of espresso-forward cocktails, this cocktail, On The Ropes, from Ratio in the Northeast, offers something a little different. On The Ropes is a whiskey-based cocktail with allspice drum and lemon, topped with sliced apples. The crispness of the apples, along with the subtle hints of lemon, break up the heavier whiskey in a way that makes it easy to enjoy, but not too light for the winter months. The way to approach this one is to nibble a piece of an apple slice and then sip on the drink itself, the sweet, fresh flavors of the apple pair nicely with the harsh whiskey.
Bar Gran Sasso's Eden's Minty Magic
2002 Greene St., instagram.com/gran__sasso $13
Another espresso-forward drink comes from Bar Gran Sasso, the new Italian wine bar in the Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant and bar comes from Enzo's Delicatessen owner Joe Cardinale and sits right next door to the sandwich shop. They've got an impressive handful of Italian wines and cocktails and are branching into the holiday season as well. One of those is, Eden's Minty Magic, offers a smooth coffee taste with a hint of minty, dark chocolate. It's like iced coffee, but if Santa himself crafted it and included alcohol. The drink features Godiva chocolate liqueur, espresso and amaro, all of which work to offer a dark chocolate aftertaste with a hint of peppermint.
editor's note: A Free Times freelance contributor works at Bar Gran Sasso and created this drink, but had no input on this story.
O'Hara's Bakery Cafe's Peppermint Chocolate Martini
121 E. Main St., Lexington 803-356-1402 facebook.com/oharasbc $8
In the combination bakery and dessert bar that is O'Hara's Bakery Café on Lexington's Main Street, is the Peppermint Chocolate Martini. The drink's flavors are as straightforward as its name. It's crafted with Absolut Vanilla Vodka and Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur, with chocolate and peppermint sauce drizzle on the inside of the martini glass, with a crushed peppermint rim. The chocolate liqueur makes for a creamy, rich cocktail that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth, with a strong dose of peppermint goodness. While this drink is enjoyable, the taste of alcohol is ever-so-slightly noticeable and if you're a person who prefers not to taste a strong alcoholic overtone in your cocktails, I'd point you to the cafe's other holiday drink — the peppermint espresso martini. The espresso overtakes the flavors of alcohol so the taste of the spirits is not as noticeable.