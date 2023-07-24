3 things to try at Little Bee Bun Mee, the sister restaurant next to Duke's Pad Thai

For fans of Duke's Pad Thai, a well-known fast casual restaurant, all of the buzz surrounding the next-door sister restaurant Little Bee Bun Mee is understandable. It's been a long time coming.

The new Vietnamese restaurant, which connects to Duke's in an open concept fashion, has been in the works since last year, when a sign went up at the location, but owners Chris and Noi Souvanna kept the project under wraps as they prepared to open.

“The last few years have been a whirlwind, surviving a pandemic, raising two boys and running a successful business ... our passion for fast-casual food fuels the other busy bees out there to have a family-made meal and get on their way to their busy lives,” Noi said in a press release announcing the opening.

The eatery at 904 Knox Abbott Dr. officially opened on July 11 after spending a few weeks in the soft open phase. It offers something different from Duke's — Vietnamese street food, sushi and Poke bowls, as well as alcoholic drink options like beer and wine.

Here are three things you should try:

Honey Love Poke Bowl, $12

This poke bowl includes a laundry list of ingredients that compliment each other well — savory grilled chicken, sushi rice, veggies like cucumbers, corn and edamame — and saturated by teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce and citrusy dressing. Each bite in the filling bowl packs a different array of flavor and texture. While poke bowls traditionally include raw fish, this particular bowl foregoes raw fish and in its place offers chicken as the protein.

Bun-Mee Tacos, $11

Pronounced "bun mee" as a play on the traditional Vietnamese Banh Mi, these tacos are a nod to the Vietnamese sandwich that typically consists of paté, deli meat and an assortment of pickled vegetables. The Bun Mee tacos at Little Bee are are made of Vietnamese ham, pork roll, roast pork, paté and vegetables like carrots and cucumbers. The vegetables, some of which are pickled, make the rich, meat-heavy taco refreshing and light.

Bulgogi Cheesesteak Bun-mee Sandwich, $11

In this American-Vietnamese fusion sandwich, a warm banh mi (a type of Vietnamese baguette) is filled with some of the same ingredients as the Bun-mee taco, cucumbers and other pickled veggies, and Korean-style marinated beef. The dish uses grilled onions and peppers to emulate the traditional Philly Cheesesteak.