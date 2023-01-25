3 Columbia restaurants and chefs named as James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalists

Three Columbia chefs and restaurateurs are semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation's 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards in what longtime Columbia restaurant owners say is a first for South Carolina's capital city.
Jessica Shillato, the chef-owner of Spotted Salamander Café and Catering, is a semifinalist in the Best Chef Southeast Category.
In the national Outstanding restaurateur category, the City Grit Hospitality group, which operates Il Focolare Pizzeria, City Grit and smallSUGAR, is a semifinalist. The group is led by Aaron Hoskins, Sarah Simmons and Elie Yigo.
And Lula Drake Wine Parlour is a semifinalist in the national Outstanding Hospitality category. The wine shop will go up against 19 restaurants and bars from Los Angeles to Houston to Philadelphia.
"It's about time (our city was recognized)," said Lula Drake owner Tim Gardner. "There's been such interesting, phenomenal work being done over the last few years to bring outstanding experiences to people here and we often get skipped over for touristy towns and there's just so many good things happening here."
The James Beard Foundation Awards are prestigious and recognize impressive chefs and restaurateurs from across the country. They announced this year's semifinalists, which also included chefs and restaurants from Charleston and one in Greenville, on Jan. 25.
Shillato, who opened her café on Richland Street in 2014, recently added a location of her restaurant to Main Street and was a South Carolina Chef Ambassador in 2019. She's brought an impressive array of southern cuisine with a unique twist to the area, after she studied at Johnson & Wales in Charleston.
"Holy crap. I thought someone was playing a joke on me this morning when they sent me a message, but nope it's true," Shillato posted on Spotted Salamander's Instagram, on June 25.
Sarah Simmons, the leader of City Grit Hospitality Group, spent years working as a chef and hospitality connoisseur in New York before moving back to Columbia in the mid-2010s. She was named one of 50 best chefs in New York City in 2014 by Food & Wine Magazine, according to her website. Her partner, Aaron Hoskins, is the culinary director of the group.
"So proud of our teams at all three restaurants. So proud of Sarah and Elie," Hoskins tweeted.
City Grit, a Columbia-based restaurant group, is vying against 19 other restaurateurs from San Francisco to St. Louis to Miami.
Lula Drake Wine Parlour, which opened on Main Street in late 2016, comes from South Carolina local Tim Gardner, one of the city's few sommeliers. His wine shop is known for unique, organic glass pours with an intimate atmosphere. Gardner said the wine bar, which traditionally hosts evening pasta specials on Wednesdays, will be celebrating Jan. 25.
This is the first time in the foundation's nearly four decades that anyone in the Columbia restaurant scene has been recognized, according to local restaurateurs like Bourbon and Black Rooster's Kristian Niemi and Mr. Friendly's owner Ricky Mollohan. The foundation's website doesn't include any previous winners, nominees or semifinalists from Columbia.
In 2018, Charleston's FIG won the national award for Outstanding Wine Program and Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s BBQ won Best Chef Southeast. Other cities in the Carolinas, like Asheville and Charlotte, have been recognized as well.
Bernard Bennett, the chef of Okàn in Bluffton, S.C., is a semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category.
Nominees from the semifinalist list will be announced on March 29, according to the press release, and winners of the awards will be announced on June 5.
This story is developing and will be updated.