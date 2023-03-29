2 Columbia restaurants become city's first finalists in prestigious James Beard Awards

For the first time in the capital city's history, two Columbia restaurants are one step closer to winning James Beard Foundation awards, some of the most prestigious awards for American restaurants.

Lula Drake Wine Parlour, a finalist in the Outstanding Hospitality category, and City Grit Hospitality Group, a finalist in the Outstanding Restaurateur category, have moved forward in the 2023 awards, the foundation announced on Instagram March 29.

The two became a part of the first three in Columbia to be recognized by the prominent organization when they were named semifinalists for the awards, alongside Spotted Salamander's Jessica Shillato, in late January.

In moving on to the finalist stage, Lula Drake will face four other restaurants from cities like Chicago and Birmingham, Ala., all vying for the Outstanding Hospitality Award. City Grit goes up against four others as well from cities like Los Angeles and Seattle.

With the Lula Drake wine bar's staff cheering and hollering in the background, owner Tim Gardner reacted to the news in a phone interview: "It's just unbelievable, I'm just so happy for the city and for the staff ... it's such an amazing feeling."

Winners for this year's James Beard Foundation awards will be announced June 5 in Chicago. If they win, the restaurant group and the wine bar would become some of the handful of South Carolina-based restaurants to be recognized by the foundation. Other prominent past wins include Charleston restaurants Husk, FIG and Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ.

Lula Drake, the upscale, but unstuffy, wine bar on Main Street was opened by Gardner in November 2016. The intimate, dimly-lit wine bar has made a name for itself through its unpretentious approachability and unique wine list.

"Food and wine don't need to be intimidating and that's kind of our goal," G. Scott Wild, the general manager of Lula Drake, said in a previous interview.

Gardner, one of the city's only advanced sommeliers, closed the wine bar for nearly a year following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. To hold his place on Main Street, he was forced to sell most of his cellar of wine bottles. When he reopened Lula Drake in the summer of 2021, he pivoted to mostly by-the-glass offerings from smaller vineyards.

"Coming off of some of the worst of times with the pandemic ... it's very emotional for me," Gardner said. "We could have just as easily not been around and now here we are."

Aside from quirky wine offerings, Lula Drake has an impressive selection of small plates. Each Wednesday, former chef of the restaurant and owner of Dorsia Pasta Company Pierce Bowers, handcrafts pasta for a weekly special.

Earlier in March, the wine bar rolled out an exclusive monthly wine club. In early June, they'll learn whether or not they've won the title of Outstanding Hospitality for this year's James Beard Foundation awards, which would make them the first in Columbia to do so.

City Grit Hospitality Group, which is run by Sarah Simmons, Aaron Hoskins and Elie Yigo, joined Lula Drake to become a finalist in this year's awards.

Simmons started City Grit, a private-dinner club turned reservation-only restaurant, in New York more than a decade ago. When the restaurant’s building was sold, Simmons turned her focus on making it more of a lifestyle brand, including a product line with Williams-Sonoma, a kitchen and homeware brand.

She relocated to Columbia, her hometown, in the mid-2010s and opened Rise Gourmet Goods & Bakeshop in 2015. Although that restaurant is now closed, it served as a jumping off point for her numerous restaurants in the city — within the last five years, she and Hoskins have opened three restaurants.

Il Focolare is a neighborhood, New York-style pizzeria in Cottontown that became one of the first and only restaurants in the state to require the COVID-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic. smallSUGAR, a cafe and bakery in the Vista, offers impressive pastries and, like all of their properties, aims to pay employees a living wage as opposed to relying on tips from customers.

City Grit, the group's most recent concept, is next door to smallSUGAR and operates as a wine bar, small plates restaurant and kitchen supplies store all rolled into one.

Another Columbia semifinalist, Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering's Jessica Shillato did not advance in this year's awards in the category for Best Chef: Southeast. Charleston and Greenville-semifinalists in the Best Chef: Southeast categories also did not advance.

Both City Grit and Lula Drake will learn in early June at the awards in Chicago whether or not they've won James Beard Foundation awards, which would make them the first in Columbia to do so.