10 affordable lunches in downtown Columbia

Downtown Columbia is overflowing with lunch spots for the hungry and cost-conscious.

The lengthy line of customers spills out the door at No Name Deli on a Thursday afternoon during the lunch rush. On any given afternoon, Andy Shlon, Jr. greets customers with a smile and a, "Hello, my friend," at Five Points staple Andy's Deli.

These restos are just two examples of places that draw the likes of business executives on their lunch breaks and college students looking for a cheap meal, but there are plenty of options around Columbia's downtown core.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly lunch while visiting or working in downtown Columbia, we've got you covered. Here's what a ~$12 gets you at 10 local lunch spots from Five Points to the Main Street District.

Drake's Duck-in's Chicken Filet Sandwich combo

1544 Main St., 803-799-9290 drakesduckin.com $7

Drake's is a Columbia institution. The well-loved chicken stand has been in the city for over 100 years and has stayed consistent as an affordable option on Main Street, even as the rest of the street got ritzier. With its filling $7 combo, Drake's offers your wallet solace. The chicken filet sandwich combo comes with a hearty, tough-to-wrap-your-mouth-around fried chicken filet smack dab in the middle of a hamburger bun smothered with mayonnaise and pickle chips. On the side are a healthy portion of thick french fries and your choice of a drink. (If you're wise, you'll try the sweet tea.) The restaurant, which is set to undergo construction in 2023, will temporarily relocate at a to-be-announced date.

Menkoi Ramen House's Chicken Ramen

1004 Gervais St., 803-708-1569 menkoi-ramen-house-columbia.business.site $9.25

The first time I ever tried Menkoi Ramen House in the Vista, I was a senior in college and the weather had cooled down significantly as the fall semester was coming to a close. My classmates convinced me to walk with them to the Vista in the windy, cold weather. What greeted me at Menkoi was the perfect consolation from the chilly day — a large, hot bowl of ramen noodles. The dish is filling, with yellow noodles, chunks of chicken breast, fishcake, spinach, bean sprouts and green onions. After finishing your noodles, you're left with a flavorful broth that is perfect for sipping.

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering's Chicken Baguette sandwich

1531 Richland St., 803-556-2197 spottedsalamandercatering.com $11.75

The comfortable and airy lunch restaurant Spotted Salamander comes from Columbia's Jessica Shillato. Shillato started the restaurant as her own catering company in 2008 and expanded to a sit down lunch restaurant on Richland Street in 2014. It's known for its rotating menu of southern lunch dishes with unique twists like deviled eggs with a potato chip topping and massive homemade oatmeal cream pies. The chicken baguette sandwich — a constant on the menu — is a warmed baguette with pulled grilled chicken, tarragon honey mustard, pickled red onions, provolone and bacon. The restaurant has a variety of sides to choose one, but I'm partial to the BLT pasta salad.

Beezer's Gourmet Sandwich Shop's Hambone Sandwich

919 Sumter St., 803-771-7771

Given its proximity to the University of South Carolina's campus, it's easy to assume Beezer's is solely a sandwich shop for college students. I mean, after all, it is open until ungodly hours catering to the after-bars-close crowd. The vibe is a little different at lunchtime. On weekday afternoons, you'll find a mix of everyone from office employees to construction workers waiting patiently in line to shout their order to the back of the kitchen (yes, you'd better know what you want and be prepared to shout it across a few customers when it's your turn). While I recognize that the ham-bone is a pretty lowkey, minimal sandwich, it almost always hits the spot because of the fresh bread the sandwich shop bakes daily.

Sound Bites Eatery's Hummus Among Us salad

1425 Sumter St., 803-708-3085 soundbiteseatery.com $13

Sound Bites Eatery, a new cafe just off Main Street, is a great addition to Columbia's downtown. It has reasonably priced lunch options that are satisfying, including the Hummus Among Us salad. It's like the loaded baked potato of Greek salads. Telltale ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and onion are joined by a healthy amount of hummus. The Mediterranean spread's neutral flavor balances the vinaigrette's tangy flavor. On top, are little slices of warm pita bread, which make for a filling meal.

Falafel King's Al-Amir Rice Bowl

2020 Gervais St., 803-888-7844 falafel-king.com $10.95

From the owner of NoMa Bistro by Al Amir on Columbia's North Main Street comes Falafel King, which sits next to a gas station at the edge of the Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant, which has a small space for indoor dining, offers a hearty helping of popular Mediterranean dishes such as grape leaves and baba ghanoush. The Al-Amir rice bowl is a customizable dish with filler options like chicken shawarma, shrimp kabobs and falafel. It comes with a choice of two sides from options like Greek salad or pita and hummus. It's a lot of food for a low price.

Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen's Mandarin Orange Chicken Meal

2338 Main St., 803-253-7889 apeaceofsoul.com $12

Peace of Soul has easily become one of the most iconic vegan restaurants in the state, garnering attention from publications like Eater and Forbes. The restaurant got its start as Lamb's Bread Vegan Cafe before Folami Geter, the daughter of the original owner, rebranded the restaurant in early 2020. The vegan soul food spot offers a large variety of vegan twists on southern dishes like mac 'n' cheese and collard greens. The mandarin orange "chicken" meal comes with two sides of your choosing. (PROTIP: The collard greens aren't to be missed.)

No Name Deli's Reuben sandwich

2042 Marion St., 803-252-0480 nonamedelisc.com $7.99

Despite the overwhelming nature of the lunch line at No Name Deli, it's worth a trip. Though the deli is no longer cash only, it retains much of its original charm. The Reuben sandwich, with all the traditional fixings including corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese, is a heavy but delicious lunch option. In fact, local pasta maker and chef Pierce Bowers referred to it as one of his go-to meals in the city. The deli has a rotating soup each day, with a cup running you $3.59, or the option of fries, pasta salad or potato chips.

Andy's Deli's Rocket sandwich

2005 Greene St., 803-799-2639 $8.29

While there are a lot of sandwich offerings on this list, Andy's Deli offers something a little different. The Five Points deli and restaurant has sat in the neighborhood for over four decades, with most of those being under the direction of owner Andy Shlon. Shlon, who became known for greeting each customer with, "Hello my friend," died in early 2021, leaving his sons to take over his restaurant. His sons still greet customers with the same phrase and still serve some of the longstanding menu items such as Andy's special, which comes with sliced meat, swiss, bacon bits and a side of special sauce.

Rosewood Dairy Bar's Burger Combo

3003 Rosewood Dr., 803-252-1662 $6.89

This dairy bar on Rosewood Drive is well-loved for much more than its milkshake offerings (of which there are plenty). It's a cheap, consistent spot for a simple cheeseburger and side of fries. The small walk-up window is open for orders from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and there are a handful of picnic tables to enjoy your meal if the weather's nice. If cheeseburgers aren't your thing, they've got chicken strips, hot dogs and other cookout staples.