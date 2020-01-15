Fans of the European Market that departed Columbia in 2017 can rejoice — the market will be reopening in the area, possibly with multiple locations around the city. The first one will be in Lexington, at 5483 Sunset Blvd., in the Mallard Lake Shopping Center. An opening date has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be sometime in January.

The European Market specializes in imported foods from more than 25 countries, including Russia, Sweden, Germany and Armenia. It makes homemade cabbage rolls, pierogies, bulochki, blintzes and German breads daily.

A representative responding through the company’s Facebook page said that there have been a lot of requests from people asking when the market would re-open in the Columbia area. The European Market also has locations in Greenville and Spartanburg. The representative said the company is also looking at retail space in the Two Notch Road area of Northeast Columbia.

A glance at the market’s Facebook page shows that people are indeed clamoring about where the market should locate. The customers do not always agree, with many aggressively advocating for their specific sides of town.

“I always talk to my customers and want to know what they would like to see happen,” the representative wrote.

Keep an eye out on the market’s Lexington location Facebook page for an opening date. facebook.com/EuropeanMarketLexingtonSC.