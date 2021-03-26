Easter take-home meals from Columbia restaurants

Easter rests in a strange place in the pantheon of holidays.

It doesn’t take on the top, schedule-clearing billing like Christmas or, to a lesser degree, Thanksgiving. It’s not federally recognized either.

Yet many of us still harbor fond memories of the day.

A religious holiday, it’s similar to Christmas in that many celebrate it in varying forms, regardless of their own spirituality. But almost always, that celebration involves a hearty meal.

This Easter, like the last, will be hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, nationally, new cases were flat on a 14-day basis and vaccinations are ongoing, but as of March 24, only 14 percent of the country is fully vaccinated so far.

Chances are that many will still be uncomfortable gathering with their family for a typical Easter meal. Luckily, regardless of your situation, Columbia’s dining destinations are offering a wide range of Easter takeout specials, from take-and-bake to prepared options, that can work for a few or a crowd.

Here, you'll find a few highlights, but there are plenty more, so keep an eye out for others that may pop up. And do keep checking this list, as we’ll update it if others happen to catch our eye.

And do note that some of these have quick deadlines, so act quick or you might miss out.

Barbecue season

Columbia’s ever-popular location of Home Team BBQ is offering Easter catering with an April 2 deadline. Like many options on this list, it’s a family-style meal designed to feed four to six people, and it costs $150. It comes with one appetizer, pick between Deviled Eggs or Pimento Cheese Sandwiches; a choice between two salads; a smoked meat, either a Cheerwine Glazed Ham or Prime Rib with jus and horseradish crema ($55 up charge for the prime rib) or both for $75 more; two sides; Hawaiian rolls and a choice of dessert, pick banana pudding and cobbler. Order at 833-444-7427 or catering@hometeambbq.com.

While other barbecue holiday specials seem scant, it’s perhaps one of the more fitting special occasion meals that is often ready in large quantities. Many of the area’s barbecue restaurants have catering options that would fit most needs.

smallSUGAR/City Grit

Chefs Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins' City Grit Hospitality Group is continuing its penchant for offering composed holiday dinners. Unlike the holiday season offerings, Easter’s meal comes in a one-size-fits-all offering. For $65, you get what seems like quite the steal. It’s a six-person meal that includes Smoke Ham, Pineapple Casserole, Mac Salad, Roasted Broccoli, Mixed Green salad, and Key Lime Pie Bars, plus it includes dinner rolls to boot. Pickups are April 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and April 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at smallSUGAR. Details and order here, citygritmarketplace.com

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

Jessical Shillato’s Southern eatery is offering some of her spot’s favorites for Easter pre-order. There’s deviled eggs, six halves for $12; a $40 crab pie that feeds anywhere from four to six; a Tomato Pie Mac & Cheese that feeds four for $24; plus the restaurant’s mac and cheese can be bought on its own for $24 (feeds four to six). There’s plenty more, too, so get to customizing your Easter meal. March 30 deadline, order at citygritmarketplace.com.

Steaks galore

The fancy Halls Chophouse is selling dinners for four ($250) and for two ($125) for Easter. They each come with a choice of entrees, pick a 16 oz. prime rib, Heritage Chicken, Shrimp and Grits, Rack of Lamb, or Chilled Lobster Tails. The four-person option lets you pick two, while the two-person option offers up one. Sides include Lobster Mac ‘N Cheese, Loaded Mash Potatoes and a Seasonal Vegetable Medley. Dessert options are chocolate or caramel cake. March 31 deadline, call 803-563-5066 to order.

Chain options, regional or otherwise

Chains are omnipresent and, of course, are offering plenty of deals for Easter meals. Here’s three to consider:

Another wallet-busting red meat palace, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, is doing a similar offering, with an Easter meal for four that starts at $180. That’s modifiable, with up charges, with add-on options as well. The meal is family style and revolves around a beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce, plus one of two starter salads or Seafood Gumbo. The steakhouse is also offering two sides, where you can pick mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, steamed broccoli, sweet potato casserole, or lobster mac and cheese (add $18 for the latter). Dessert is bread pudding. The add-on options include lobster tails, crab cakes and wine. Order online by March 31.

Cracker Barrel is offering a cold-to-reheat-later meal for four to six that runs $79.99. It comes with a sugar-cured ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, yeast rolls and a choice of two sides — there’s a lot of side options. The chain also has a host of other family-style meals to choose from, as well. The Easter version is available between April 2 and 4.

Regional chain Bonefish Grill is offering one of the more affordable options on this list with a Mahi and Shrimp Family Bundle for $49.90. It feeds up to five people, comes with a choice between two salads, family-style sides like garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables, bread and pesto, and cookies. That special is available between April 2 and 4.