what: Coffee Soda
where: Blūm, 2824 Devine St., 678-654-5502
cost: $5 for 12 ounces, $6 for 20 ounces
With its white subway tile and pale yellow-green walls, stainless steel fixtures, wood counter and natural light streaming through the front window, Blūm feels as much like an old-fashioned apothecary as it does a coffee shop — which is appropriate, given the botanical touches you’ll find in the drinks at this new Devine Street spot.
The coffee soda is a shining example. Housemade syrups are combined with ice, plain seltzer and a shot of espresso to make a refreshing summer drink akin to a homemade energy drink. I opted for the crystallized orange-rose flavor, which was served with a slice of orange. (Also available: hibiscus-lime and grapefruit-rosemary.)
I was afraid it would taste like coffee LaCroix, a whisper of espresso flavor diluted by fizz, but I was wrong. The full flavor of the syrup — strong rose accented by sweet, tart orange — brought out the natural fruitiness of the coffee, making for a novel taste combination.
Blūm also serves drip coffee, cold brew coffee and espresso drinks, as well as pastries and tea. There’s ample seating inside. It’s open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.