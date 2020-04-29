Drink of the Week: Whig House Wine at WECO Bottle & Biergarten

Il Cantico Pinot Grigio and Black Ridge Pinot Noir. $8 per bottle. 803-851-1279. wecobeer.com.

This was supposed to go differently.

Columbia was supposed to be out and about this spring. Bouncing from film screenings to puppet shows to indie video game showcases at the Indie Grits festival. Strolling from outdoor bands to galleries along the city’s central downtown corridor — libations happily and legally in hand — at blissfully temperate editions of the First Thursday on Main art crawl. Inspecting impressive collections and listening to more local music at the Columbia Museum of Art’s quarterly music-and-beer shindig Arts & Draughts.

Instead, we’re stuck at home, digging deep into our Netflix watchlists and testing the limits on how much relaxation our home outdoor areas can provide.

But you can still enjoy one aspect of those lost good times: You can drink the same wine.

The Whig, which provides bartending services for all of the above events, has shipped “a small mountain,” per an Instagram post, of its house white and red over to its sister establishment, WECO, selling bottles on the cheap since there are no happenings to pour at.

The Il Cantico Pinot Grigio is the lesser of the two, but still tastes solid for a cheaper white. It’s light and easy with a subtle lingering sweetness, its similarity to saki proving for a nice pairing with the sushi feast my wife and I took in from Inakaya Watanabe.

But the Black Ridge Pinot Noir would be nice at (almost) twice the price. Rich and velvety, it’s smooth mouthfeel bends toward malbec, but without the earthy undertones, offering hints of chocolate and cherry with a refreshingly dry finish. It was a welcome safety net as I muddled my way through some one-pan chicken sausage and white bean gnocchi, the wine’s familiar and reliable flavor compensating for my main dish’s messy execution.