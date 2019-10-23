what: Westbrook Brewing Company’s Pivo Czech-Style Golden Lager and Praga Premium Pils

When Mt. Pleasant’s Westbrook Brewing began, I was frankly unimpressed with its work product, especially considering its considerable investment in first class equipment. That impression has continued until recently when it began its Low and Slow series of outstanding special releases. Pivo, a Czech-style lager, is one of these.

“Pivo” is the Czech word for beer. In the Czech Republic, beer usually means the golden lager style that began and was perfected in that small country in central Europe. The signature of these beers is the clean, spicy and floral flavors of the Saaz hop. This hop is one of the so-called noble hops and is indigenous to the area now encompassed by the Czech Republic.

I tasted Pivo (5.5 percent ABV) along with Praga (4.7 percent ABV) a golden lager from the Czech Republic for comparison. Praga is a tasty lager, with the lightly toasted, biscuit flavor of Bohemian malt, and hints of caramel, but without the annoying buttery diacetyl or tired oxidation found in many Czech imports. Mild Saaz hop flavor balances Praga’s malt along with low bitterness. Unfortunately, Praga is packaged in a green bottle that does not protect the beer from the harmful effects of light. If you want to try Praga or any imported beer in a green bottle, buy it from a closed box.

Westbrook’s Pivo features more of the refined hop flavor and aroma of the Saaz hop than Praga, typical of an American craft beer. Pivo’s bitterness balances the malt character without being excessive. Westbrook uses, I believe, the same base malt as Praga, imparting a mild but distinctive toasty flavor without the caramel notes of Praga.

The difference between these beers is in degree and emphasis of flavors. Both are exceptional in design and execution. Cheers!